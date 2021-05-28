Cancel
Cade Povich's immaculate performance leads Huskers to 1-0 victory over Michigan

By Evan Bland
Omaha.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Three strikeouts on nine pitches. Cade Povich can’t recall ever throwing an “immaculate inning” before. But with a season-high 5,434 in Haymarket Park and a national audience watching on BTN, Nebraska’s lefty did that to begin the game and the weekend series Friday afternoon. The next couple of hours were only slightly less perfect for the Huskers in a 1-0 win over Michigan to begin their final regular-season weekend.

omaha.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Btn#Wolverines#Nu
