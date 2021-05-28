Cade Povich's immaculate performance leads Huskers to 1-0 victory over Michigan
LINCOLN — Three strikeouts on nine pitches. Cade Povich can’t recall ever throwing an “immaculate inning” before. But with a season-high 5,434 in Haymarket Park and a national audience watching on BTN, Nebraska’s lefty did that to begin the game and the weekend series Friday afternoon. The next couple of hours were only slightly less perfect for the Huskers in a 1-0 win over Michigan to begin their final regular-season weekend.omaha.com