Congress & Courts

The most powerful person in the Senate

Fort Bend Herald
 28 days ago

WASHINGTON — The senior senator from West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin, is looking for 10 Republican patriots who will join with Democrats to authorize an independent commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. He also is looking for 10 GOP patriots who will join Democrats to overcome likely filibusters on everything from infrastructure to voting rights and gun safety.

Congress & Courtselectionlawblog.org

“Can Manchin answer his predecessor’s call on voting rights?”

With his voting rights proposal last week and a compromise on the all-imperative For the People Act, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) carries forward the vital legacy of his predecessor, former West Virginia Sen. Jennings Randolph (D). The For the People Act was filibustered Tuesday by Senate Republicans who blocked debate from the beginning, although it enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support by voters and proposes popular reforms like universal vote by mail, measures to prevent billionaires from buying elections and an end to partisan gerrymandering.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.
Congress & Courtsfoxlexington.com

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Sen. Manchin: ‘Absolutely, Always ID’ for Voting

(CNS News) -- When asked whether voters should be required to show ID at the polls, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said, "Absolutely, always ID." Today, the Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on S.1, the For the People Act, legislation that would eviscerate voter ID laws in 36 states.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats’ bid to rewrite US voting laws is blocked by GOP in Senate

An effort by congressional Democrats to rewrite U.S. election and voting laws stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition. The bill, known as the For the People Act, represented a breathtaking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats, Republicans have argued.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Power Up: Voting rights bill tests the resolve of Senate Democrats

Good Tuesday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? You know the drill. This is the Power Up newsletter – thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: "A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed most claims filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C., Black Lives Matter and others in lawsuits that accused the Trump administration of authorizing an unprovoked attack on demonstrators in Lafayette Square last year," our Spencer S. Hsu reports.