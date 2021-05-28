Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Life is messy, but how do you handle it?

By Rev Dan Safarik
Grand Island Independent
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember a television interview with comedian George Burns when he was 90-plus years old. He was asked what advice his doctor had given him. The interviewer asked if the doctor had put George on any kind of diet or told him he needed to give up cigars. George said,...

theindependent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Weiss
Person
George Burns
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Umc#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionatoallinks.com

How Do You Use Islamic Prayer Beads?

People in many cultures wear prayer beads for various purposes. Some use them for adorning their bodies while others use them for different purposes like for healing or for performing spiritual ceremonies. Some use jangama or morayu (tribal beads) to make beautiful decorative pieces for interior designs. However, the most commonly used in Islamic culture is named tasbih and salah tasbih which are used to make beautiful prayer rugs.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

How to Handle A Bad Professor

Seeing that one of your professors is not exactly what you expected is probably the best way to get rid of a new semester’s excitement. In fact, the professor might just be the worst. Knowing what to do when you are in this kind of situation can sometimes be overwhelming since there are so many things to manage in college, plus you have a class to pass as well.
Religionletterpile.com

How to Handle Personal Attacks

Rev. Margaret Minnicks is an ordained Bible teacher. She writes about spirituality as well as many other topics. No one sets out to be attacked by words and deeds from people in their inner circle, family members, co-workers, and people in their own church. However, it happens all the time. That's because we live in a world where some people think putting others down will elevate them. That is so unfair.
Healthgraceplacewellness.org

The Best Answer to "How Are You Doing?"

Do you ever hesitate when asked, “How are you doing, Pastor?”. Do you find yourself caught somewhere between answering “Fine!” and wondering, “Do you really want to hear about it?”. There are appropriate contexts for sharing how you are doing, physically, spiritually, emotionally. A big part of wellness is having...
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

How to handle a chronic sulker?

I've been with my OH for 7 years now and we are getting married next year. We are generally peaceful and happy but he has a very bad flaw of sulking when he's annoyed. Sometimes it's justified annoyance at me, sometimes less so. He's definitely quick to grumpiness. My natural...
Hawk Springs, WYTorrington Telegram

Don't let life pass you by

This past weekend I had a unique opportunity to witness first-hand the importance of family from an outsider’s perspective. Allen Vance invited me to visit the Vance and Stevens family reunion in Hawk Springs. During my time in Hawk Springs, I was introduced to several of the Vance and Stevens family members from all across the nation. They were all incredibly friendly and kind-hearted.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

One of the Most Rewarding Things You Can Ever Do in Life

Is there a divide between the young and the old today?. You are familiar with the term "generation gap," aren't you? This gap is most easily described as the difference from one generation to the next, leading to potential conflict and communication difficulties.
Home & GardenLaredo Morning Times

A messy personal library is proof of life

It's hard for me to remember now the exact moment when my ambition for order died. About three years ago, my family moved into a new house, and among its selling points (for me, if no one else) was an office with pre-installed shelving. Just after the movers departed, I tidily separated the fiction from the nonfiction, dutifully arranging the fiction alphabetically by author. Within a couple of days, Edward Abbey's "The Monkey Wrench Gang" sat high on one shelf on one end of the room and Alejandro Zambra's "Multiple Choice" sat low at the bottom of a shelf at the other end. Perfect.
JobsThought Catalog

This Is How You Create Your Life Mission

We know by now that we have life force energy coming in and out with each breath. So, where are you dispersing that energy?. Are you crystal clear in the vision you are creating? What exactly are you trying to build? Unfortunately, “I wish I was rich” might not be too effective here. If you want to live a life that is a reflection of your truest expression, it would truly be beneficial to be a little more specific.
Mental HealthThe Jewish Press

The Case For Psychology And Torah Together

While there are elements of Elliot Resnick’s recent critique ( ISSUE INFO ) of the field of psychology to which I agree, there are serious flaws with numerous assumptions, facts, and perhaps most importantly, the tone, which warrant a response. Historically, there has been noted opposition between psychology and religion in general, and Judaism in particular. However, in recent decades, a more sensitive, robust, and ultimately fruitful dialogue and interchange has formed. Instead of painting an antagonistic picture between Judaism and psychology, it would be more constructive and advantageous to find opportunities for synthesis.
Religionrenewsindustry.com

19 Different Types of Rudraksha

The Rudraksha mala includes different “Mukhis” or “Face”, varying from 1 to 21 Faces. Amongst them, 1 to 14 Mukhis are generally discovered. There are various kinds of Rudraksha with greater than 22 vertical lines, however they are incredibly rare, and their residential or commercial properties haven’t been researched yet.
Religionpastorhogg.net

How Long Do You Want to Live?

In 2019, the United Nations reported that “All societies in the world are in the midst of [a] longevity revolution—some are at its early stages and some are more advanced…”[1] Although it is highly improbable that nations will ever succeed in prolonging the average lifespan to any significant extent, there was a time when mankind lived extraordinarily long lives during the time leading up to the flood. Scripture teaches that there was then a progressive shortening of man’s lifespan from Noah to Abraham, and from Abraham to Moses. There are several important reasons why God purposed to allow the first generations of humanity to live as long as they did; and, there is a significant theological rationale for why He shortened the lifespan of humanity.
Religioncac.org

The Mystics as Directors

In addition to his work as a therapist, my friend James Finley has served as a spiritual director for decades. While spiritual direction most often involves one-on-one conversations between two living persons, Jim shows us how reading the words of the mystics can be a form of contemplative spiritual direction. They serve as a mirror, revealing to us their own humanity and the Presence of the Holy Spirit that is ever present to us, just as it was to them:
ReligionWorship Matters

A Father’s Day Pastoral Prayer

This past Sunday at my church I had the privilege of leading the church in our pastoral prayer. Before we planted Sovereign Grace Church of Louisville almost 9 years ago, I had never been a part of a church whose Sunday meeting included a pastoral prayer. It wasn’t long before we realized how much we had been missing.
RelationshipsThrive Global

What To Do When Life Gives You A Difficult Situation?

Have you fully realized that nothing has meaning other than the meaning we give it. Let me explain by giving you a personal example. The other day, a stranger yelled at my 4 year old daughter. I have gone into the details of what exactly happened in my latest podcast episode Ep 66 – Can The Meaning You Assign Have The Power To Create Success?
Religionfarmvilleherald.com

Growing in love, joy and peace

Our bodies are spectacular gifts from the Lord. No wonder we marvel and smile as we hold a newborn and gaze into those sparkling eyes. We marvel as we watch them grow and mature. Girls will mature faster but stop growing taller by 15. Boys will start later and grow until they’re 20.
Religionelizabethton.com

What does God require of a Christian?

I like to know the rules. When I begin a new job, I want to know what is required and expected from me. I want to make sure to meet and exceed those requirements and expectations when possible, so my employer will know that I am striving to do my best. Have you ever wondered what God requires or expects from us as His dear children? Many would say that God requires a great laundry list of things, but the book of Micah lists only three things that God requires. Micah 6:6-8 asks, “Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God? Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves of a year old? Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
Religionentertainmentpaper.com

Astro Farsi Sally perspective on karma and how it affects human life

Karma is a Sanskrit word. The concept of karma depends on the performance of humans in life. Karma expresses that the actions we take in life automatically have consequences. Karma says everyone’s behavior in life creates a power that determines how that person lives. In other words, the law of karma indicates that whatever we do, the result goes back to us.
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

Have You Been Zombied? How To Tell & 5 Ways To Handle It

As if ghosting isn't a frustrating enough dating trend, now you may find yourself zombied. What's the difference? Well, with zombie-ing in dating, the ghost comes back. Worse, it often occurs just as you've moved on and come to terms with what happened. Here's more info on the troubling tendency and some expert advice on what you should do in this situation.