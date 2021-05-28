Life is like a roundabout; choose your exit carefully
As our small city grows, we have spiraled into a series of trends that dictate our everyday routes in life and on the road. The latest trend is a collection of roundabouts dotted throughout the city. Most sit on prominent roads, but some are wedged into areas that have gone unnoticed by me for a while. However, the ones that I cross paths with daily while driving to work and school have altered my route not just on the road but in life as well.theindependent.com