The Blue Jays have shown a lot of faith in Danny Jansen to turn things around, but lately it seems like Charlie Montoyo is looking in a new direction again. We can hardly blame the skipper if that’s the case, as Jansen has had a horrific first third of the 2021 campaign. Over his first 41 games covering 107 at-bats the backstop is hitting just .150/.242/.262 with three home runs, three doubles, and only eight RBI. Quite frankly, his spot in the batting order has been a black hole thus far.