A 21-year-old Windsor man has been identified as the male driver who died after crashing into a tree along a Highway 101 off-ramp. CHP says that Jorgen Sarganis was found dead on Sunday morning shortly before 9 AM near the Arata Lane off-ramp. Investigators believe Sarganis was traveling at a unsafe speed in the middle of the night when he lost control on the curve and drove off the road. His Nissan crashed into a tree before flipping over and crashing into a second tree. He was ejected from the vehicle. Sarganis was the only person in the Nissan when the crash occurred.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO