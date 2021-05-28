Gary Owen Spencer, 89, passed away on May 25, 2021 in Lindon, UT. He was born on September 4, 1931 to Jesse Owen Spencer and Arthella Mitchell in Escalante, UT. Gary loved inventing and tinkering. He enjoyed fishing, firearms and camping. He loved his Wife dearly and loved his Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. He was a loving Husband and a wonderful father and Grandpa. We will miss him here, but know there those that have been anxiously waiting for him to greet him in heaven.