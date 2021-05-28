Marshall "Scott" Worwood, 73, passed away on May 27, 2021 in Spanish Fork, Utah surrounded by his family after battling several health issues for years. He was born to Edward William and Myrle Juanita Worwood on November 19, 1947 in Payson, Utah. He married Cynthia Sue on March 10, 1992 and they were sealed in the Manti LDS Temple. Together they raised 12 children: Devonny (Jon) Miskin, Jeffery (Mindi), Tavonny (Jon) Phillips, Mindi (Jeffery) Worwood, Jennifer (Travis) Jones, William (Karen) Bates, Melody (Lancer) Scott, Nita (Brigham) Andrew, Richard Olsen, Katrissa, Dustin (Yanely) Olsen, Austin (Browyn).