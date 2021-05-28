Our dear father, Dan Jay Hall, passed away peacefully May 24, 2021. Dan was born August 11, 1933 to Truman and Zelma Anderson Hall in Santaquin, Utah. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Payson High School in 1951. He served a Northern States Mission in 1953. After his mission, he married his sweetheart, Delores Olson Decker, on December 13, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. He then went on to graduate from BYU with his bachelor's degree in secondary education with a composite major in math. He worked summers for 5 years while going to BYU for Utah Power & Light. He worked 3 years as a teacher in Park City, Utah teaching Junior High and High School. He then spent the rest of his career working 36 years for Sperry/Unisys.