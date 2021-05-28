Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santaquin, UT

Dan Jay Hall

Daily Herald
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur dear father, Dan Jay Hall, passed away peacefully May 24, 2021. Dan was born August 11, 1933 to Truman and Zelma Anderson Hall in Santaquin, Utah. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Payson High School in 1951. He served a Northern States Mission in 1953. After his mission, he married his sweetheart, Delores Olson Decker, on December 13, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. He then went on to graduate from BYU with his bachelor's degree in secondary education with a composite major in math. He worked summers for 5 years while going to BYU for Utah Power & Light. He worked 3 years as a teacher in Park City, Utah teaching Junior High and High School. He then spent the rest of his career working 36 years for Sperry/Unisys.

www.heraldextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Santaquin, UT
Park City, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Jerry Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Mount Timpanogos#Payson High School#Byu#Utah Power Light#Sperry Unisys#American#Anderson Sons Mortuary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...