You Can’t Mute People in Real Life
UNICEF USA Community Engagement Intern Synclaire Warren reflects on coming out of the pandemic and reentering social life and the implications this has on mental health. The mirror stares back at me and I can see the way my mouth forms around the word “Hello”. I try again repeating the word, but the next time I say it with less of a smile, worrying I might seem overeager. As bizarre and sad as this may seem, this has been my actual practice as I have slowly emerged into social life. Through my time on zoom, I have taken 10 classes, completed two internships, and counted the number of freckles on my face 7 times.www.unicefusa.org