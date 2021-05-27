Cancel
Mental Health

You Can’t Mute People in Real Life

 30 days ago

UNICEF USA Community Engagement Intern Synclaire Warren reflects on coming out of the pandemic and reentering social life and the implications this has on mental health. The mirror stares back at me and I can see the way my mouth forms around the word “Hello”. I try again repeating the word, but the next time I say it with less of a smile, worrying I might seem overeager. As bizarre and sad as this may seem, this has been my actual practice as I have slowly emerged into social life. Through my time on zoom, I have taken 10 classes, completed two internships, and counted the number of freckles on my face 7 times.

You Can’t Depend On Others For Feeling Appreciated

I’ve spent a good part of 40 years working to feel seen and acknowledged by those around me. No matter what I did though, I never felt like it was enough. On occasion, people would express appreciation, but often there would be no expression of appreciation at all. And that left me feeling empty.
Vice

‘Is Being Fake-Nice to People I Can’t Stand… Bad?’

How to actually stop doing the things you know aren't exactly good for you. Let’s be honest: a lot of people suck. But it’s sometimes tempting to ignore this reality and pretend we like everyone we meet, especially when they’ve already got the ringing endorsement of other people in our lives. Have I personally adored every friend’s romantic partner who thinks listening to music is a personality, every colleague I’ve made small talk with during a work happy hour, every best friend’s other best friend who, like, loves talking about young adult lit? No. Have I pretended otherwise? Often—but let he who hasn’t said, “Oh my GOD, how ARE you?!?!” to a C-tier friend at a party four or five decibels higher than normal cast the first stone!
You Can't Outrun Pandemic Grief

The first few months of the pandemic, I spent a lot of time on television. With so much grief rippling through the world, media outlets wanted to talk about it — they needed to talk about it. Grief was suddenly on everyone’s minds. It wasn’t some unfortunate thing that happened to other people. It was happening to us. Here. Now. Every single day.
Leatherman Celebrates Life’s ‘Moments’ With Real People, Real Tools

Leatherman’s ‘Moments Made’ films are all about the tools that carry us through life’s special moments. Leatherman’s new campaign video series is here “to celebrate moments big and small, and how Leatherman tools have come in handy along the way.”. In these videos, Leatherman celebrates its own history and moments...
Some people just can't get along with others

I once worked with a police officer who started his career in 1960 as a township constable. Ten years later, the village and township merged and he became an officer in the new police department. One day I asked him what type of calls he handled as a constable. He told me that most of the calls had to do with neighbors that don't get along. He said that frequently, these were disputes over property lines. These days, we don't receive many calls concerning property line disputes, but in other ways, not much has changed as we are called when people don't get along.
I Can’t Wait to Work from Home For real

Anyone with kids has not been “working from home” during the pandemic. As I sat down to begin writing this article, my 15-month-old baby let out a nightmarish scream. My home office is in the basement, directly below his playroom, where he spends most of his time. Babies tend to cry a lot, so I’ve developed an intuition based on the volume and pitch of a cry to determine whether or not I need to stop working and go help my wife, who is on maternity leave.
Lessons from Dad: 'If you can't be sweet, be quiet'

Happy Father's Day! The Daily Star asked readers to share important lessons their fathers taught them. Here are some of their responses:. Kristan Martin: "My dad always taught me, to always put God first in everything you do, because with God all things are possible. Thank you dad and Happy Father’s Day Chief Darrell Martin!!"
The virus can’t spread or mutate if people are vaccinated.

That’s a reason. It’s not opinion. It’s fact. Someone can say they don’t personally give weight to that reason but at this point to say there is no reason, is actively putting one’s head in the sand. Of course, there are silos where such opinion appears rational. In some ways,...
Real Life Mama: To the father of my children: Thank you

Not only because it is Father’s day, but because I do not always tell you enough just how much I appreciate you, and Father’s day is a perfect opportunity to say it. Thank you for splitting up this parenting gig – for always giving your fair share when it comes to raising our girls.
9 Job-Hunting Etiquettes You Can’t Afford to Lose

Are you looking for the next challenge? Perhaps you have just graduated? Or maybe you were recently fired by your less than friendly boss. There are myriad reasons you might be searching for a new job, but whatever it is, the process will undoubtedly be on the stressful side and could cause you a few sleepiness nights. If you’re expected to be inundated with offers, voicemail drops are a smart choice, especially if you’re applying for jobs in differing time zones.
You can’t fire an AI

How do you stop people at work doing things that hurt your business? Whether bad performance or unethical behaviour there are a lot of structures that in place to ensure this doesn’t happen, and when it does to react. One of these ways is the ultimate threat to fire, and...
No, the COVID-19 vaccine can’t make people magnetic

Claims that the COVID-19 vaccine was causing people to become magnetic have circulated for months. A recent event in Ohio is now triggering more questions about that topic. On June 8, the Ohio Legislature held a House Health Committee hearing to discuss the “Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act,” or House Bill 248, which would prohibit mandatory vaccinations, vaccination status disclosures, and certain other actions regarding vaccinations in the state. During the hearing, an osteopathic physician named Dr. Sherri Tenpenny claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines make people “magnetic.” In the same hearing, a nurse tried to show an example of the magnetic theory by attempting to stick a key to her body, but it did not work.
People Can't Believe This Candied Pinecone Recipe

Want to whip up a batch of sweet toffee-like treats? Look no farther than the nearest pine tree. Pinecones, according to many survivalist blogs and guides like this post on Survival Sullivan) have been deemed totally edible — and they're getting new attention in the cooking community, thanks to one Redditor's experience at a restaurant in Denmark called Noma.
‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after YouTube bans his video

The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast. “[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Malone during a Wednesday segment on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying YouTube deleted a video of him speaking about the associated risks.
Now more than ever, Twitter isn't real life

What matters on Twitter ... often just stays on Twitter. Those who use the platform to voice opinions on faith, politics, guns, culture, the military, the police, and a whole host of other issues just aren't representative of popular opinion. They tend to hold positions not just to the left but to the far, far left.
Can’t Keep Up? 5 Tips To Achieve Work-Life Balance

As a life and career coach, I get this question all the time. Even if you’ve never explicitly asked this of yourself or someone else, you’ve most certainly danced around it or raised it subconsciously while trying to both finish a client’s report, make it to a friend’s party or decide whether it’s worth it to take a long weekend.
North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.