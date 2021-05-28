ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Jason DeMarte Reimagines Paradise at Denver’s Rule Gallery

southwestcontemporary.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleJason DeMarte’s Trappings of Arcadia at Denver’s Rule Gallery addresses the clash between nature and artificiality. Seven lushly composed photo assemblages of tropical flora and fauna are on view for the Jason DeMarte solo exhibition Trappings of Arcadia at Rule Gallery in Denver. But there’s more to them than meets the...

southwestcontemporary.com

Comments / 0

Related
southwestcontemporary.com

Work in Progress with Jennifer Nehrbass

Albuquerque-based artist Jennifer Nehrbass paints idealized landscapes to challenge ideas of what is real. At times, nature can seem like an abstract notion, a concept or construct more so than a physical realm. At others, ideas of what nature is (or isn’t) are inextricable from our everyday realities. With...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Tool's Pneuma reimagined on a Weissenborn lap slide in this incredible cover

Since going viral (and even getting a nod from Tom Morello himself) in 2020 with his amazingly heavy cover of Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name – played on a Weissenborn lap slide – Dan Dubuque has brilliantly reimagined songs by the likes of Nirvana, the Beatles and Queens of the Stone Age.
MUSIC
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
coloradosun.com

Denver is “likely” to let the city’s mask rule expire this week

Officials in Denver say that it is “likely” they will let the citywide indoor mask rule expire this week. The public health order, which requires everyone who is older than 2 to wear face covering in all public indoor spaces, is set to expire on Thursday, 9NEWS reports. Under the current order, if a business or venue can verify that at least 95% of people in the facility are fully vaccinated, then face coverings aren’t required.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Birds#American#Mystical Detachment#Mt Gems And Gummy Worms#Visual Art Source#Fabrik Magazine#Art Ltd
Popculture

Chelsea Handler Hospitalized, Cancels Multiple Shows

Comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler has been hospitalized. The former Chelsea Lately host canceled her two Oregon standup shows (Friday in Portland and Saturday in Eugene) via an Instagram post citing "unforeseen circumstances." Fans in the comments started speculating that the comedian might have COVID-19 or was even dealing with a secret pregnancy. However, those theories were soon discredited. In an Instagram Story video posted Friday night, Handler, 46, clarified that she was in the hospital, and it was not due to coronavirus or pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
littletonindependent.net

‘Art of the State’ fills Arvada Center’s galleries

Art lovers will want to plan a trip to the handsome Arvada Center for the Arts at 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. — or possibly more than one trip — to visit the really strong “Art of the State” exhibit, which happens only every three years and attracts a wonderful variety of creative works that illustrate so many modes of expression. There are 149 works by 142 Colorado artists exhibited in two large galleries and the exhibit runs through March 27. Admission is free, but a reservation is required due to COVID limitations on how many visitors can be in the space at a given time.
ARVADA, CO
L.A. Weekly

Bel-Air Reimagines Will Smith’s Breakout TV Classic for Modern Times

I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air On the playground was where I spent most of my days. And all shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school. She said, “You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air”. –”Yo...
thebuzzmagazines.com

Chef's Corner: Jason Gould

Common Bond on Montrose immediately struck a chord with Houstonians when it opened in 2014. Noted chef Roy Shvartzapel designed the European pastry-and-bread program, and the stylish bakery and café garnered accolades from "favorite Houston bakery" to "best place to meet for coffee." Common Bond's success inspired others to open their own bakeries.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
therealdeal.com

Trouble in paradise: How a Miami developer’s Nicaraguan venture went south

Miami developers Ophir Sternberg and Ricardo Dunin spent about four years and millions of dollars trying to turn a resort on Nicaragua’s Pacific coast into a swanky ecotourism hot spot. They failed. Left behind was a detritus of debt, unpaid taxes, missing funds, unpaid vendors and unfinished construction. The...
MIAMI, FL
southwestcontemporary.com

K Contemporary

Since 2017, K Contemporary has made a name for itself by recontextualizing and informing dialogue surrounding the experience of art. This artist-centric gallery focuses on contemporary and conceptual art while providing its patrons with engaging exhibitions, pop-ups, art interventions, and art fairs. Through these immersive and experiential displays, K Contemporary acts as a catalyst for engaging in discussion about the role of contemporary art in society.
DENVER, CO
just-drinks.com

Urban South Brewery’s Paradise Park IPA – Product Launch

Urban South Brewery has launched a new IPA in the US. Paradise Park IPA, unveiled today, is the latest release in the company’s value-driven light lager Paradise Park portfolio. The 4% abv beer is available now in six-pack and 15-pack formats from selected retailers across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
FOOD & DRINKS
Observer

Hanya Yanagihara’s ‘To Paradise’ Is a 720 Page Exploration of Relationships

In Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise, David, the forgotten king of Hawaii, seeks refuge in a make-believe paradise, a slip of useless land on the edge of the blue ocean, where “the waves lapped against the shore, and withdrew, again and again.” The land is a respite from the stagnancy and trauma of David’s life, the circular stillness of provincial existence on the island, but most of all, it is the chance to be with Edward, a companion who is never clearly defined as a lover or a friend, and is the only person outside of David’s family with whom he has had a lasting, formative relationship. The risk and extremities of romantic relationships, the search for a lost homeland, and the violence of families trying to protect their children, are recurring themes in the 720 page tome, which spans three centuries and takes place in an alternate reality, where people are free to love whoever they choose, men can marry men and women can marry women, but racial and class differences still prevail.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
whsjohnnygreen.org

Paradise by Heaven’s Light

The night of January 20, 2022, a legend passed in his sleep amongst loved ones and family. His name was Meat Loaf. Meat Loaf a.k.a Marvin Lee Aday, was an amazing rock star and actor through his four decades in the music and film industry. He was 74 years old.
MUSIC
Times-Online

Fisherman’s Paradise

Hungry Pelican opens new location on Lake Ashtabula. A clear blue sky allows ample sunlight to soak into the thick white snow that blankets the land and waters of Lake Ashtabula, where the winter makes it hard to tell where earth ends and ice begins. A frozen lake casts a...
VALLEY CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy