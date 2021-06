The American birth rate has fallen for the sixth consecutive year in a row, with the lowest number of babies born since 1979. This raises an interesting question. Which do people regret more, having or not having children? There is a large divide between, for example, feminists who see children as a prison sentence, and environmentalists who see childbearing as harming the planet, and parents, who wish they would or could have had even more children. These two views often bring about commentary on whether people should have fewer or more children, but such opinion often overlooks which choice people actually regret more.