Letter: Being aware of the risk of drowning is key to prevention

Tragically, last weekend a child drowned in Jefferson County (“11-year-old boy drowns in Jefferson County river,” May 24). As a parent who lost a child to drowning, I can attest to the importance of just being aware of drowning as one of the ways we can prevent these tragedies. I join others as a member of Families United To Prevent Drowning — all of whom have lost a family member to drowning — and as founder of Swim On Foundation, a local non-profit that works to prevent drowning, in urging greater awareness of prevention.