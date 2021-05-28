Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

This is an open letter to many of your regular columnists. Please help me understand your apparent hate of most things American. Why do you want to tear down statues of people who built this wonderful country (cancel culture)? You apparently hate George Washington. Really? Why do you want to re-write our country’s history? Many want to teach our children that the color of their skin pre-determines their place in life (Critical Race Theory). Why do you want our schools to teach them to hate people who don’t look like them? How does that heal anything?