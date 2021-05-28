Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Tony Messenger’s column “Disabled man faces tough choices after Missouri GOP fails to expand Medicaid” (May 21): Missouri is now one of only 13 states that withholds Medicaid from adults living in poverty who don’t have children, whether they have jobs or not. Most of the money for Medicaid expansion would come from the federal government.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serve The People#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Idaho Stateclearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Don’t dare contradict Idaho Legislature

Idaho Republicans have stepped in to teach petulant voters not to contradict the government when they decide what’s right. In 2018, citizens of Idaho signed petitions putting the expansion of Medicaid to a vote of all Idahoans in an initiative on the ballot after the state Legislature rejected the expansion, which would have cost Idaho taxpayers nothing. The federal government would have foot the bill for the costs of the Medicaid expansion, giving Idahoans desperately needed medical coverage. The vote was historic; voters wanted and needed heath care coverage and the initiative passed.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Readers' letters: Don't let legislation reduce our medical innovation

Our readers sound off on ending the filibuster, medical research, vaccines, Portland-area highway tolls and child care concerns.It really does feel like we are close to that other end of the COVID-19 tunnel, doesn't it? COVID cases and related hospitalizations continue to fall and it seems like a full reopening of our state might not be far away. I know pandemic time is fuzzy but it is worth remembering how far we have come in such a short amount of time and how much we owe our positive trajectory to biopharmaceutical innovation. The vaccines have been the game changer that...
Scotts Valley, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Health care ruling shouldn’t be politicized

A recent Sentinel front page news espouses the springboard effect on the Democratic Party from a recent Supreme Court ruling. The real issue is the practical and reasonableness of the decision; that is not addressed by the article. U. S. health care is by far the most expensive in all the world with less than reasonable results. Expounding on the springboard effect of the court ruling further exasperates the rivalry and division between political parties without addressing the underlying issue.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

LETTER: Grothman should stop posturing and do his job

I have read Congressman Glenn Grothman’s statements about “callous” and “failed” policies at our nation’s southern border, such as his recent call for Vice President Kamala Harris to resign from her duties in coordinating border security because she has not yet personally toured that border. I’m sure that we all...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Why aren't we recycling at the arena?: Letter

The community’s new arena is certainly magnificent, and we can be proud of it. However, while attending a recent event at the arena, I was disappointed to see that the bottles and cans are not recycled but discarded into the trash. Not only is this ecologically unsound, but the amount of money thrown away over time is certainly significant.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Don’t support Zaletel recall

Citizens in a democracy have the right to expect certain things of their elected officials: honesty; integrity; dedication; openness; responsiveness; and concern for the well-being of their constituents. Abbott Loop Community Council meetings have given me the opportunity to observe the high degree to which Assembly Member Meg Zaletel fulfills these expectations.
IndustryPark Rapids Enterprise

LETTER: Don’t overlook impact on pipeline workers

Thousands of out-of-town protesters descended on northern Minnesota to disrupt construction on the Line 3 pipeline project. While everyone has the right to express themselves – even those against the pipeline – I think the impact on the pipeline workers is often overlooked. Since construction, Enbridge has hired nearly 6,000...
Family RelationshipsJournal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Grandparents shouldn’t be shunned from graduation

Why are we grandparents not allowed to attend graduation events? Because of outdated guidelines by overpaid bureaucrats in the state departments of education and health, and because school administrators meekly adopt these guidelines as rules. For example, Bolton’s school administrators forbid grandpa and grandma from bringing our own lawn chairs,...
Income TaxFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Corporations don't pay their fair share

In response to Mr. Moore’s June 2 letter to the editor [“Nothing from the government is ever really free”], I agree, nothing is free. I would add—unless you’re a corporation. In a better world, every corporation would pay every employee a living wage. In the world we inhabit, corporations have...
Politicsheraldsun.com

NC shouldn’t legislate away our discomfort with racism

I dissected a frog once. Not for fun, obviously. I, like most people, did it for an advanced biology class in high school. I had recently declared myself a vegetarian, which mostly meant eating cheese pizza and french fries in the cafeteria. I loudly railed against the upcoming dissection. The assignment was traumatizing, I argued. It wasn’t fair to force me to participate in animal cruelty. I was told to cut open Kermit or take an F for the unit.
SocietyHolland Sentinel

Letter: Why do so many hate America?

This is an open letter to many of your regular columnists. Please help me understand your apparent hate of most things American. Why do you want to tear down statues of people who built this wonderful country (cancel culture)? You apparently hate George Washington. Really? Why do you want to re-write our country’s history? Many want to teach our children that the color of their skin pre-determines their place in life (Critical Race Theory). Why do you want our schools to teach them to hate people who don’t look like them? How does that heal anything?
Internetuschamber.com

What Policymakers Should and Shouldn’t Do to Connect All Americans

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while network managers in Europe asked websites to slow traffic to prevent network overload, America’s private-sector driven digital infrastructure met the task of keeping Americans connected. Still, at least 14.5 million Americans continue to lack access to adequate high-speed broadband access, creating a Digital Divide that threatens to leave communities behind. According to a U.S. Chamber Technology Engagement Center poll, Americans overwhelmingly support building, maintaining, and innovating service for consumers through cooperation between private companies and governments. Clearly, government has a critical mandate and unique opportunity to work with industry and pass legislation that can bridge the divide, but not all policies are made equal. Here’s what policymakers should and shouldn’t do to effectively connect all Americans:
Public Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: Virus loves people who don't vaccinate

Letters have been published in the Daily Sun with most all points of view, but I haven't seen one to change anybody's opinion. We are, here in America, hopefully at the diminishing of the Covid 19 pandemic. The reason for this is the millions of Americans being vaccinated, wearing masks in public, social distancing , etc.
Presidential ElectionFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: In NH, 'For The People Act' will do more harm than good

I appreciate the effort being made by many of our fellow Americans to push back against legislation in some states that would limit voter access. The “For The People Act” (House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1) is being promoted as the remedy to these efforts; a way to short circuit them. I support their intent but not the bill.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: If affirmative action disadvantages Asian Americans, why should they support it?

To the editor: When you look at the big picture of having a Harvard degree and its many benefits, you can understand why Asian Americans might sacrifice their social lives to study for hours to get good grades and high test scores to reach their goal. (“The Supreme Court shouldn’t take up the Harvard affirmative action case,” editorial, June 14)
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Letter: Filibuster shouldn't impede Democrat's social agenda

Filibuster shouldn’t stop Democrat social agenda. To the Editor: I don’t want to name names, but there are a few Democratic senators in Congress who clearly care more about protecting the filibuster, an antiquated procedural norm that lets a minority of senators stop any bill, than making progress for the American people.
Personal FinancePonca City News

People Who Don’t Want Social Security

Body When we are talking about Social Security benefits, almost everyone wants more, not less. You can probably find 10,000 articles on the Internet if you search “maximizing your Social Security.” But I’ll give you a thousand dollars if you can find one story headlined “minimizing your Social Security.”. Or...