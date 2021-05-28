Letter: Legislators should serve the people. Why don’t they?

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while network managers in Europe asked websites to slow traffic to prevent network overload, America’s private-sector driven digital infrastructure met the task of keeping Americans connected. Still, at least 14.5 million Americans continue to lack access to adequate high-speed broadband access, creating a Digital Divide that threatens to leave communities behind. According to a U.S. Chamber Technology Engagement Center poll, Americans overwhelmingly support building, maintaining, and innovating service for consumers through cooperation between private companies and governments. Clearly, government has a critical mandate and unique opportunity to work with industry and pass legislation that can bridge the divide, but not all policies are made equal. Here’s what policymakers should and shouldn’t do to effectively connect all Americans: