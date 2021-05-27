Cancel
Van crashes into light rail train in downtown Sacramento, leads to derailment and delays

By Rosalio Ahumada
Sacramento Bee
 23 days ago

A van crashed into a light rail train Wednesday afternoon which caused a derailment in downtown Sacramento and delays on all light rail transit lines. The crash occurred at 10th and O streets, about a block south of the California State Capitol building. The white van appeared to have ran past a stopping signal and struck the side of the train, said Jessica Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento Regional Transit District.

www.sacbee.com
