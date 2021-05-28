Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Driving the Future of Women’s Health

theburgnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, a world-class center for both women’s health and comprehensive medical-surgical care, is bringing enhanced, comprehensive, life-changing medicine to central PA. All women’s health services and facilities within the central PA region footprint now will assume the UPMC Magee-Womens brand. The partnership delivers more than a name change, however.

theburgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Risk Pregnancy#Labor And Delivery#Md#Umpc Magee Womens#U S News World Report#Upmc Com Centralpa#Upmc Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Health Services
Related
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

COVID-19 creates opportunity for rural women’s health

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- If there’s a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be how it sped up a change in prenatal care that could improve outcomes for rural mothers and babies. Dr. Johnna Nynas, an OB/GYN physician at Sanford Health in Bemidji, discussed her hospital’s move to offering...
YogaBengals.com

NamasDey Yoga Raises Money for Women's Health

NamasDey yoga from the field of Paul Brown Stadium is available on demand. The virtual yoga event is raising money for women's health. One in four women struggle to access feminine care products due to lack of income. Donations to the Tidal Babe Period Bank are encouraged. Tidal Babe Period Bank services women and girls within the Tri-State area to supply basic period supplies through partner social service agencies.
HealthHealthcare IT News

The Future of Remote Care for Connected Health

That’s not to say the industry wasn’t already going through a digital transformation. Electronic health records (EHR) had already been increasingly supplanting paper-based systems, and telehealth solutions were gradually gaining traction as an additional way to offer convenience, portability and easy access by patients. But the pandemic accelerated mass adoption and changed the conversation around what patient care will look like moving forward.
Jefferson County, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

Women's Health Day planned in Jefferson County

In just about three hours women from Jefferson County and beyond can complete their annual health checks and receive a well-deserved indulgence at the same time. Women’s Health Day is a complete wellness experience designed to make women’s health easy. Jefferson Community Health & Life is now scheduling for the experience on Wednesday, June 23.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
The Gazette

Live Well: UCHealth offers new women's health, wellness podcast

We all know the feeling of setting a goal and failing miserably. It almost makes one not want to bother at all. Air Force Reserve Brig. Gen. Kathleen Flarity, a research nurse scientist at UCHealth, acknowledges some days are better than others when it comes to crossing a goal off your list. She likes to offer the much-repeated advice: “You don’t achieve any of the shots you don’t take. How many times did people who achieve great things fall down? They get back up and go again.”
Health ServicesSFGate

Women's Health Connecticut Joins CTHealthLink HIE: Partnership Provides Opportunities to Address Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Women's Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. CTHealthLink (CTHL), the Connecticut State Medical Society’s (CSMS) robust health information exchange and analytics platform, announced today that Women’s Health Connecticut has joined the network. Serving nearly 300,000 patients annually across 85 locations, Women’s Health Connecticut is the largest provider of obstetrics and...
Evansville, INwevv.com

Deaconess Hosting Annual Classic for Women's Health

The 27th Annual Deaconess Classic golf event is being held at the Evansville Country Club June 21st to raise awareness for women's health. The event is a woman's only golf event and all proceeds will go towards funding mammograms and pelvic ultrasounds for women who are under or uninsured. The need continues to grow as a result of the pandemic.
Lexington, SCabccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss utilizing yoga for women's health

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Yoga, a three thousand year old tradition, as described by Maharishi Patanjali from India in his Yog Sutra is now part of conventional Physical and Occupational Therapy. According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, yoga, which is practiced by 21 million Americans, is accepted as a healthcare...
Women's HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

Column: Gender gap in the lab is affecting women’s health

MacArthur Genius and MIT professor Linda Griffith has built an epic career as a scientist and inventor, including growing a human ear on a mouse. She now spends her days unpacking the biological mechanisms underlying endometriosis, a condition in which uterus-like tissue grows outside of the uterus. Endometriosis can be...
Bloomington, MNmspmag.com

Going Natural: How Millennials Are Shaping Health Care’s Future

As they’ve grown into adulthood, Millennials (born between 1981-1996) have proven to be a resilient, adaptable bunch. The generation who grew up enduring 9/11, the Great Recession, and climate change complacency possess a strong drive to improve the quality of life not just for themselves but for others. As the...
Honesdale, PAscdemocratonline.com

Women’s Health Center Office in Pike County relocated

HONESDALE, PA – The official ribbon cutting of the Women’s Health Center of Pike County, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC), took place June 15. Formerly located within the Pike County Family Health Center in Lords Valley, the new office is now housed at the Dingmans Medical Center, 1592 State Route 739, Dingmans Ferry – just eight miles away. The new site is larger with potential for growth.
Middletown, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Middlesex Health Cancer Center's survivors day a drive-thru this year

MIDDLETOWN — The Middlesex Health Cancer Center recently hosted the annual survivors day event. Due to the pandemic, the cancer center could not hold its traditional brunch, but staff felt it was important to recognize cancer survivors, those recently diagnosed with cancer, their families, and the community in some way, according to a press release.
Detroit, MIbigrapidsdailynews.com

Spectrum Health merger with Beaumont in the future?

Could a potential merger between West Michigan health care provider Spectrum Heath and Southeastern Michigan's Beaumont Hospital be on the horizon?. An article published late Wednesday night by Deadline Detroit's Eric Starkman says a potential announcement could come as soon as today. According to Starkman, Beaumont spokesman Mark Geary ignored...
ScienceEurekAlert

While women inventors focus more on women's health, few women get to invent

Patents with all-female inventor teams are more likely than all-male teams to address problems that specifically or disproportionately affect women, according to a new study. The findings, derived from an analysis of more than 440,000 U.S. biomedical patents filed from 1976 to 2010, suggest that who benefits most from innovation largely depends on who gets to invent. While the gender gap in research and innovation is well known, its broader impact on what gets invented - and for whom - isn't well understood. To address this question, Rembrand Koning and colleagues used machine learning text analysis to evaluate all U.S. biomedical patents filed from 1976 to 2010. They found that patents filed from all-female inventor teams were more than 35% more likely to focus on women's health than all-male teams, while teams that were majority female were 18% more likely to make products with women in mind. The data show that women were represented in only 25% of patents. In another part of their analysis, Koning and colleagues uncovered that female researchers are more likely to make female-focused discoveries that could ultimately lead to women's health patents. If patents were invented between men and women equally during their study period, Koning et al. estimate that there would have been roughly 6,500 more female-focused inventions. According to the authors, the findings underscore the many promising female-focused discoveries that have yet to be made and/or commercialized because women are less likely to obtain patents. "Beyond recognizing the loss of human talent that arises when women are under-represented in innovation, this finding highlights the types of problems (and solutions) that are overlooked in the current system with its support of a homogeneous group of inventors," writes Fiona Murray in a related Perspective. On June 21, Murray will participate in a related National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine workshop, "Overcoming Structural Barriers for Women in Entrepreneurship."
Healthclevelandclinic.org

Women’s Health: Essential Steps for Taking Good Care of Yourself

Women juggle a lot and often place themselves at the bottom of the to-do list. But to get the most out of life (and to help others), you have to care for yourself, too. Follow these six health and wellness tenets for big personal payoffs, now and in the future.