Club and meeting notes

WACO -- The Waco CBO will have a Memorial Day breakfast on Monday, May 31, from 8-11 a.m. It will be held at the community building. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, muffins or a coffee cake is asked to bring their donation to the community building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are also needed for set-up, serving and clean-up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers may sign up by contact Carl Gordon at 402-719-6950.