Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Ticket Worth it

By Kyle Hanson
attackofthefanboy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re still over a month away from the event itself but the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket is already available in the in-game shop. This specially discounted pass will give players special bonuses during the two day celebration, which is set for July 17th and 18th, 2021. Another remote event, players all over the world can take part in much of the activities and bonuses, but if you want to get everything you need to buy the ticket. But even at this lower price many are asking the all important question. Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket worth it?

attackofthefanboy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiny Pok Mon#Pok Mon Go#Special Things#The Pok Mon Go#The Special Research#Incense#Niantic#Ticket Holders#Special Bonuses#Guide#Flygon Avatar Items#Pikachu Pop Star#Pikachu Rock Star#Money#In Game Snapshots#July#Shiny Odds#Diving#Fest 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you get a shiny Mienfoo in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go players are always seeking the sacred hundo version of their favorite Pokémon, a perfect IV choice, giving it the best stats for PvP or PvE. What’s even better is discovering a shiny hundo, giving it even more authority because it’s a shiny version of a particular Pokémon. Almost every Pokémon throughout the Pokémon series has a shiny version, giving players a slim chance of encountering it. For those looking to see if they can capture a shiny version of Mienfoo while participating in the Battle League, you best not hold your expectations too high.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Niantic announce Season of Discovery, more new content for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is about to transition into its next season of events with the launch of the Season of Discovery on June 1. This the follow-up to the Season of Legends, which introduced powerful Legendary Pokémon like Xerneas and Yveltal, along with the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Registeel good in Pokémon Go?

The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go are the most sought-after choices in the mobile game. They’re pretty exclusive because they frequently rotate and switch out of the five star raids. You only have a few weeks to try your luck of trying to catch it before it disappears. Registeel is one of these Pokémon, and we highly recommend going out of your way to try and catch it. It’s returning to five star raids from June 1 to 17 to celebrate the start of the Season of Discovery. We’ve listed out its best moveset, if you can catch its shiny form during the event, and how to beat it. But why is Registeel good?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is Shiny Dwebble Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Dwebble Spotlight Hour is happening this evening in Pokémon GO. Today, June 1st, 2021 from 6 PM to 7 PM, Dwebble will be popping up all over the game, even showing up in spawn points that aren't usually active. Here's everything you need to know about taking advantage of this Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-Up Is Live In Pokémon GO

It's not quite an event in and of itself, but it's more than just a Timed Research. The Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-up goes live in Pokémon GO today starting at 10 AM local time and will run in-game until Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Here's what...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to use evolution items in Pokémon Go

There are several requirements you may need to meet to evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Unlike traditional games in the series, you can’t level them up. You need to feed them candy. Once you have enough, they’ll become their next evolution. A handful of Pokémon do need evolution items, similar to when you use a Fire Stone on an Eevee to turn it into a Flareon. There are a handful of evolution items you can collect in Pokémon Go, and they all work the same way.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is The Final Day Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO

Today is the final day of the Season of Legends in Pokémon GO. This is the second overall Season in the game's history since the concept of Seasons, which essentially are three-month-long block with region-specific spawns and themed events. It was a marked improvement over the uneven first season, the Season of Celebration, especially in the final third during the Luminous Legends X & Y events. There may be a few more aspects of the Season of Legends to take advantage of today while you have the chance.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for Ariados in Pokémon Go

Ariados received a few new upgrades in Pokémon Go for the start of the Battle League Season 8. Nearly all of its meta attacks received a small change, and it also learned how to use the Bug-type attack lunge. These are all beneficial to the Pokémon, and while it might not still be one of the better Pokémon that is consistently being used in the Great League, it’s a good Pokémon depending on what team you want to use with it and what Pokémon you want to have in your team.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO's Season Of Discovery: Egg Changes

The Season of Discovery has begun in Pokémon GO. This is the third-ever Season following the Season of Celebration and the Season of Legends. Niantic has said that this Season, which runs from June 1st at 10 AM local time until September 1st at 10 AM local time, will focus on Niantic's fifth anniversary with Pokémon GO as well as GO Fest 2021. Now, let's see what changes are coming to the game's Egg Pool with the Season of Discovery.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Slowpoke-themed event to kick off Pokémon GO Season of Discovery

Summer is nearly upon us, and that means it’s time to slow down and enjoy the most relaxing season of the year. The Pokémon Company understands this, and they’ve decided to ring in the season in the most leisurely way possible – with a Slowpoke event in Pokémon GO!. The...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Mienshao good in Pokémon Go?

Not every Pokémon in Pokémon Go turns out to be an ideal choice for your roster. It all comes down to the Pokémon’s stats and moveset. Mienshao has some problems with its moveset, primarily its fast move, and the stats are alright. The big problem with it is the moveset, and that might change in the future. Right now, you cannot get Mienshao’s shiny type, you can only capture its base form, Mienfoo, in the Battle League, and we’ve listed out the best moveset. While Mienshao doesn’t become a heavy hitter in PvP, it’s an okay choice to see some use in specific Pokémon Go teams.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO Limited Research Rewards (June 2021)

As you open Pokémon GO for the first time today you may notice a new Limited Research in your Today View. This appears without a lot of notice or fanfare, but is tied to Galarian Ponyta and its recent release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta via Research Breakthroughs. Let’s explain not only what this new Limited Research is, but also what the new Pokémon GO Limited Research rewards are.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Tomorrow, Yveltal is out and the Legendary Titans of Hoenn are in. Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be the Tier Five Raid Bosses in Pokémon GO until they are replaced by a surprise raid boss on Thursday, June 17th at 10 AM local time. The Regis have some shared weaknesses, but it is recommended to make specialized teams of counters for all three of these Pokémon. With this raid guide, learn the top Regirock counters and understand this Titan's Shiny rate and 100% IVs to make for a smooth raiding experience.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go Registeel raid guide: Counters and best movesets

Registeel is one of the many Legendary Pokémon that appears in Pokémon Go. The steel-type golem Pokémon is weak against fire-, ground-, and fighting-type moves. In this Pokémon Go guide, we’ll teach you about Registeel counters, raids, movesets, weaknesses, and more. Registeel counters and weakness. Try using the following counters...
Musicwersm.com

Pokémon Go Fest Returns This Summer With Its Own Virtual Music Festival

Pokémon Go Fest is returning this year with an interactive music festival and discounted tickets to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Last week Niantic announced that this year’s Pokémon Go Fest celebrations will run virtually, and will offer participants access to an interactive concert from the franchise’s signature music producer, Junichi Masuda. The event is slated to take place on July 17 and 18.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Clamperl evolutions in Pokémon Go

Clamperl is an interesting Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You have to be a little careful when attempting to evolve because it won’t always immediately tell you what you’re going to get. If you want to go after all of Clamperl’s evolutions, you may need to go for a few additional options to ensure you have the best options for the available evolutions.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tasks & Rewards For Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO

Today is the highly-anticipated Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO. From 11 AM until 6 PM, Gible will be everywhere in the game with a highly increases Shiny rate. As with all recent Community Days, Niantic has released a ticketed Special Research that can be purchased in Pokémon GO's in-game shop. As the event begins to go live in earlier timezones, we can now report on the tasks and rewards for this research to help our fellow trainers determine if the ticket is worth buying. Let's take a look.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What IS The June 2021 Shadow Legendary In Pokémon GO?

There has been a shift in the currently featured Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO starting on June 1st, 2021… but there has been no new Team GO Rocket Research, meaning no Super Rocket Radar. Has there been some sort of mistake? We have the answer right here for curious Pokémon GO trainers.