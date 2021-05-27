Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Ticket Worth it
We’re still over a month away from the event itself but the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket is already available in the in-game shop. This specially discounted pass will give players special bonuses during the two day celebration, which is set for July 17th and 18th, 2021. Another remote event, players all over the world can take part in much of the activities and bonuses, but if you want to get everything you need to buy the ticket. But even at this lower price many are asking the all important question. Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket worth it?attackofthefanboy.com