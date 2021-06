A mom is dealing with the backlash after getting real with the mother of her son’s friend and it didn’t end well. In a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, she explains that her son just turned 10 and had a sleepover with his friends to celebrate, but she wouldn’t allow him to invite a pal named James. She doesn’t have any issues with the well-behaved kid, but his mom? She’s caused some problems before and it’s all because she’s always late and her kids are the last ones to be picked up.