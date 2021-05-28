Latest Single Revealed Off Forthcoming ‘Red Hot + Free’ Album
Red Hot has announced HIV/AIDS benefit album Red Hot + Free and unveiled a new single by SOFI TUKKER and Amadou & Mariam. Red Hot, an organization centered around the fight against HIV/AIDS has looked to the music industry for their latest project to help in the ongoing battle. Influential industry member Bill Coleman stepped up to lead the process and the result is Red Hot + Free, a two-disc album that’s due out for release on July 2. Not only will this be a pivotal album in time with the mix of current events, but it also represents the new wave of musical progression and innovation found in each of the artists featured.edmidentity.com