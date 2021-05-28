Cancel
Latest Single Revealed Off Forthcoming ‘Red Hot + Free’ Album

By Sarah Woolley
edmidentity.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hot has announced HIV/AIDS benefit album Red Hot + Free and unveiled a new single by SOFI TUKKER and Amadou & Mariam. Red Hot, an organization centered around the fight against HIV/AIDS has looked to the music industry for their latest project to help in the ongoing battle. Influential industry member Bill Coleman stepped up to lead the process and the result is Red Hot + Free, a two-disc album that’s due out for release on July 2. Not only will this be a pivotal album in time with the mix of current events, but it also represents the new wave of musical progression and innovation found in each of the artists featured.

edmidentity.com
Bill Coleman
Amanda Lepore
Gloria Gaynor
Tituss Burgess
Sam Sparro
#Nat#Free Will#Cakes Da Killa#Amadou Mariam#Red Hot Free#U Try Livin#Dubesque
