Latest Single Revealed Off Forthcoming ‘Red Hot + Free’ Album

Deep, Dark & Dangerous founders Truth gives fans a taste of what’s to come with “Pages,” the first track from their forthcoming album. There is no question that the masterminds behind Truth know their way around a studio. The duo has an eclectic pallet for all things around the 140bpm spectrum of bass music. Which makes sense seeing as their imprint is the infamous Deep, Dark & Dangerous. Tristan and Dre have graced fans with sets all over the world, on top of countless releases. As well as their quarantine sessions which took place over the course of the pandemic. Now, they have their fifth album in the works, Acceptance, which is set to release in the fall, but today they’re giving fans the first taste of the project with “Pages.”