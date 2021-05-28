Review: 'The Parliament of the Birds' as part of Toronto Soulpepper's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 PLAYS Series
‘The Parliament of the Birds’ is a recent presentation from Soulpepper Theatre’s program – Around the World in 80 plays. The program is only eight plays, but a reference is made to nine other plays from each country if a reader is so inclined to study further works from each country. This play is from Iran and the Soulpepper site directs the reader to experience many other aspects of Iranian culture from food and wine to music and literature. This popular play is adapted from the Persian poet Farid Ud-Din Attar’s allegorical poem ‘The Conference of the Birds.”www.onstageblog.com