Review: 'The Parliament of the Birds' as part of Toronto Soulpepper's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 PLAYS Series

Like the titular hero that inspired the anti-hero in Netflix's Lupin, Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, is expected not to kill his opponents. If he does, it would be a great disservice to the fictional mastermind he grew up idolising: Arsene Lupin. This no-kill policy gets tested on multiple instances across the 5-episode successor of this prestige show that introduced us to the 'gentleman thief' in January. The second part finds Assane in a very vulnerable position. The risk of being cornered by bad guys and the law keeps increasing with each passing hour, and you often wonder whether Assane will deviate from his most guarded philosophy and take the extreme step.