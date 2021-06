[JURIST South Asia Bureau Chief Ananaya Agrawal files this correspondent’s report. She is based in Delhi.]. Legal education in India has frequently come under fire for insisting on academic rigor and meritocracy without duly acknowledging the impact that cut-throat competition can have on the mental health and physical wellbeing of undergraduate students. The clamor grows harder with every year as more law students in India’s top universities come from diverse social realities of class, region, gender, caste, religion as well as physical and mental disabilities, and eventually face a system designed to test and ‘stimulate’ the universal student decontextualized from their socioeconomic experiences.