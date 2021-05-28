Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Zoetis vs. Elanco: Which Pet Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pet industry has grown impressively over the past year as more people adopted pets given their remote lifestyles, thereby increasing aggregate expenditure on pet nutrition, medications, diagnostic devices and other products. Because the pet-ownership trend is likely to continue amid the hybrid working structure now embraced by many businesses, various companies have been developing new drugs or solutions for advanced pet care. Against this backdrop, we believe popular pet care companies Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco Animal (ELAN) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products and genetic tests and supported by a range of services. The company provides its services through five categories, namely anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stock#Elan#Zoetis Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsInvestor's Business Daily

Small Animal-Health Stock Nabs Buyout As Elanco Looks To Challenge Zoetis

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) said Wednesday it would buy Kindred Biosciences (KIN) for roughly $440 million, in a move that could help it take on rival Zoetis (ZTS). The move sent KIN stock soaring, while Elanco also gained some ground. The deal adds three potential blockbuster drugs to Elanco's pipeline....
California StateIbj.com

Elanco to buy California pet med company for $440M

Elanco Animal Health Inc. announced Wednesday morning it will buy Kindred Biosciences, a San Francisco-based company developing dermatology medicines for pets, for about $440 million. The deal would boost Greenfield-based Elanco’s profile in the billion-dollar pet dermatology market and continue its acquisition strategy since closing its $6.9 billion purchase of...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Home Depot vs Lowe’s: Which Home Improvement Stock Should You Buy?

Today’s real estate market favors the seller as there are constraints on the number of homes going up for sale. Housing prices are increasing in many parts of the country due to limited supply. Consumers, most of whom received several rounds of government stimulus, are also attempting to maximize their selling price by making improvements to their homes. This has been a significant tailwind to the home improvement stocks.
Softwareinvesting.com

2 Software Stocks That Are a Better Buy Than Blackberry

BlackBerry’s (BB) shares have generated significant returns over the past few months riding the meme frenzy. However, its lofty valuations are not in sync with its fundamentals. So, it’s better to bet on established and fundamentally-sound software companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) to cash in on industry tailwinds.Being one of Reddit favorites, shares of software company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) soared to hit its 52-week high of $28.77 on January 27, 2021. In fact, the stock rallied 103.8% year-to-date and 59.1% over the past month. However, BB is currently trading at an expensive valuation which doesn’t justify its fundamentals. In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, BB’s 159.50x is 835.3% higher than the industry average of 17.05x. Its forward P/CF of 75.06x is 227.3% higher than the industry average of 22.93x. So, they could be due for a pullback.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Coupang vs. Amazon

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is often called the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of South Korea." It's the country's largest e-commerce company and maintains its lead with a "Rocket Delivery" service that delivers packages within a few hours or a single day. Coupang went public this March at $35 per share and opened at $63.50,...
Businesstechinvestornews.com

Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Facebook

Latin America's e-commerce leader has some overlap with the social media empire. The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way some consumers make purchases. And with access to high-speed internet greater than ever, online shopping activity has experienced a sea-change in the last year, even in countries that have been slow to adopt e-commerce and digital payment systems in the past.
Economytechinvestornews.com

Bed Bath & Beyond or GameStop: Which Is the Better Long-Term Buy?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips. Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop are two popular memes. Of the two, BBBY stock has the more investable strategy for the future. Here's why. The post Bed Bath & Beyond or GameStop: Which Is the Better Long-Term Buy? appeared...
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Better Buy: Adobe vs. Shopify

These digital enablers continue to post stellar financial results. But which one is the best investment?. The pandemic accelerated the shift to digital services for many businesses, but the digital transformation continues to roll on in 2021. Both Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are leading the charge by offering innovative solutions in digital media and e-commerce.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Chip Stocks that Are a Better Buy Than NVIDIA

Over the last month, semiconductors have started outperforming as the chip shortage is getting worse. While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up 40%, investors should look at more undervalued stocks like Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).One of the major stories over the past couple of months is the semiconductor shortage. This has been a persistent problem for a variety of industries such as computer hardware, automakers, and home appliances.
Businessfooddive.com

Kerry to buy clean-label preservatives maker Niacet for $1B

Irish ingredients company Kerry Group has agreed to acquire clean-label, low-sodium preservatives specialist Niacet from private investment firm SK Capital for roughly $1 billion. Following the deal's closing — slated to happen by the end of the third quarter — Niacet will become part of Kerry’s global food protection and preservation platform.
New York City, NYByrdie

Adduction vs. Abduction Exercises: Which Are Better?

You may not have heard the words adduction and abduction when it comes to your fitness routine. But the two types of exercises involve staple movement patterns that you're familiar with, in or out of the gym: Moving your limbs towards and away from your body. "The names sound similar and can easily be mixed up," says S10 Training instructor Kristina Centenari. "Here’s a trick to remember the difference: 'add-uction' is made up of the word 'add.' When you bring your limbs away from your body by abducting, you have to add them back into the center of your body by adducting."
Agricultureagupdate.com

Dairy Resources

Dairy Management Inc. recently entered a partnership with Alamar Foods Company, which owns 455 Domino’s stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Dairy Management Inc.’s partnership will focus on about 300 locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a goal of increasing U.S. cheese sales.
Economygetnews.info

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast – 2030

Organic chocolate is a type of chocolate made from natural products. These chocolates do not contain any chemicals that are harmful to the human body. Cacao and sugar are the prominent ingredients for the production of chocolate. Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Overview. ‘Organic’ was just a term a few years...
Agriculturehoards.com

New label to improve consumer trust in A2 milk products

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Swiss food testing company SwissDeCode has launched the “A2 INSIDE Label”, an exclusive label intended to help the end consumer clearly identify the efforts of dairy producers in guaranteeing authentic A2 milk products.
Healththedallasnews.net

Naturally Healthy Foods Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | General Mills, Nestle, Danone

The Latest released survey report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Naturally Healthy Foods Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, COVID-19 Outbreak- Naturally Healthy Foods manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Dean Foods, Hormel Foods, Kraft Heinz, Fifty 50 Foods, General Mills, Arla Foods, Eden Foods, The Coco-Cola, Nestle, Danone, The Hain Celestial, Chiquita Brands, Worthington Foods, Mead Johnson Nutrition & Unilever.
Fitnessprunderground.com

ProGut MD Debuts Supplements for Systemic Health

Statistics show that 62 million Americans are diagnosed with digestive disorders each year, and data also shows that gastrointestinal imbalances can be connected with other conditions throughout the body. One physician is working to help people get their gut health in check while also enjoying better overall well-being. “We only...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Better Buy: Zoom Video Communications vs. Alphabet

Can the high-growth "pandemic stock" catch up to this FAANG stock?. Last November, I compared Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), one of the hottest growth stocks of the pandemic, to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the tech juggernaut that owns Google. At the time, I claimed Zoom would generate bigger gains than Alphabet over the following year since the pandemic was "far from over" -- and more users could join Zoom as Google grappled with slower ad sales.
StocksForbes

Which Industrial Stocks Are Better Bets Compared To Johnson Controls?

We believe that there are other stocks in the industrials sector that are currently better valued than Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). Johnson Control’s current price-to-operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 44x is much higher than levels of under 17x for Deere, and 15x for Northrop Grumman. Both of these stocks have a lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to Johnson Controls, while both of them have seen higher revenue and operating income growth. This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying DE and NOC vs. JCI. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and P/EBIT for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than Johnson Controls Stock: Pay Less To Get More From Sector Peers DE, NOC has more details – parts of which are summarized below.