Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Haines track team brings home medals, qualifies for state

By Avery Williamson
chilkatvalleynews.com
 30 days ago

The Haines track and field team received seven first-place medals at the regional meet in Juneau last weekend. In the field events, senior Haley Boron placed first in both discus and shot put. Boron is ranked second in state for both events. Sophomore Eric Gillham placed first in discus. Gillham’s throw also beat the bigger division schools. Gillham is ranked second in state. Senior Carson Crager placed first in the triple jump. Crager is ranked third in state.

www.chilkatvalleynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Alaska#Relays#Boron#Fjordland#Dimond High School
Related
POTUSCBS News

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the southern border on Friday since taking office. She toured immigration facilities and said the Biden administration is making what she described as "extreme progress" in addressing the surge in migrants from Central America. Republicans criticized her for not visiting sooner and for the timing of her trip. Christina Ruffini reports.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22-1/2 years in murder of George Floyd

June 25 (Reuters) - A judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020, video of which galvanized a national protest movement against racism. A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

J&J reaches $230 mln opioid settlement with New York state

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) agreed to pay about $230 million to resolve claims it helped fuel an opioid crisis in New York, the state's attorney general said on Saturday. The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and will remove Johnson &...
POTUSNBC News

Trump Organization facing possible criminal charges, sources say

The Trump Organization is expected to be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office in a case that Trump attorneys say is tied to tax-related conduct, multiple people familiar with the matter tell NBC News. “It looks like they are going...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...