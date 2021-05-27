Haines track team brings home medals, qualifies for state

The Haines track and field team received seven first-place medals at the regional meet in Juneau last weekend. In the field events, senior Haley Boron placed first in both discus and shot put. Boron is ranked second in state for both events. Sophomore Eric Gillham placed first in discus. Gillham’s throw also beat the bigger division schools. Gillham is ranked second in state. Senior Carson Crager placed first in the triple jump. Crager is ranked third in state.