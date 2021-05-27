Royal Caribbean cancels remaining 2021 Haines stops
Statewide, prospects for a 2021 cruise ship season are looking up, but in Haines, the hope of port calls from large ships has been almost entirely extinguished. President Joe Biden Monday signed a bill temporarily exempting foreign flagged cruise ships from mandatory stops in foreign ports when sailing between U.S. ports. The requirement had prevented most large ships from visiting Southeast due to the ongoing Canadian port closure.www.chilkatvalleynews.com