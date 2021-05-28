The state of Arkansas has talented players all throughout the state of Arkansas. Prep RedZone Arkansas has identified 48 players in the class of 2024 that will start to attract the attention of scouts if they haven’t already. The players in the rankings are a solid group and have the potential to make some noise over the next few years. Heading up the 2024 Prep RedZone Arkansas rankings are offensive linemen Vinny Winters out of Malvern High School, quarterback Kel Busby out of Pulaski Academy, and wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield from Pine Bluff. Like with all of our prospect rankings this list is subject to change. With more players being added, prospects rising and falling based on performance in camps and 7 on 7 tournaments as well as performance in games. Here is the first edition of the 2024 Prep RedZone Arkansas Prospect rankings. Take a look and enjoy watching this class develop over the next few years!