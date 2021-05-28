Cancel
NHL

NHL playoff results | Thursday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 28 days ago

TORONTO — Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk’s pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in...

