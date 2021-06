For baseball fans, Saturday is more than just the beginning of the weekend. It's also Jacob deGrom day. Every time he takes the mound, it feels like we're witnessing something special. The best pitcher on the planet has gone five straight starts without allowing a run, lowering his ERA to 0.50 across 12 starts. Even if you don't have deGrom rostered on any teams, it's hard to not be dazzled by this historic run.