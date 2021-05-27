Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Andy Schmookler: 'Investment' is about caring for the future

By Andy Schmookler
Northern Virginia Daily
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfrastructure is investing. President Biden has proposed some big programs — for example a $2 trillion “infrastructure” bill. The Republicans have brought out their usual accusation of “big spender.”. But it’s important to bear in mind: There is a huge difference between “spending” and “investing.”. • “Spending” is money gone...

www.nvdaily.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on future access to care

On July 1 at 12:30pm ET, Axios health care editors Sam Baker and Tina Reed will take a closer look at strengthening care accessibility and the future of providing care in our monthly Vitals "Check-Up" series, featuring CMS Admin. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif). Register. Go deeper. Health...
Health Servicesfacilityexecutive.com

Investing Into Health Care Infrastructure

The definition of health care infrastructure is one that involves the individuals, facilities, and buildings required to deliver world-class health care. This complex term includes the components comprising basic hospital delivery of services, including both structural and maintenance of facilities. However, this definition is frequently defined according to the professional lens from which it is analyzed. The architect and engineer, for example, defines health care infrastructure as the buildings and systems used to provide health care services, whereas for a health care executive, health care infrastructure may be defined as the people and the process for delivering health care services. Ideally, health care infrastructure is an amalgam of each of these definitions, requiring the expertise of various professionals and the proper facilities and support systems to provide the care.
Educationcadienttalent.com

Turning the Cost of Hiring into an Investment in the Future

No matter how economic conditions ebb and flow, companies are always seeking an increased supply of job candidates. In fact, it's top of mind for most talent acquisition professionals and likely is for you as well. The truth is, job candidates are a great source of value to your company....
HealthThrive Global

Why It’s Hard to Invest In Self-Care

When I decided to invest in my first wellness course, the $500 price tag nearly scared me away. That seemed like a lot of money, especially for an online course. That $500 felt huge. A few months later, though, I dropped $500 on cheap clothes at Kohl’s. That $500 felt...
Economypilotonline.com

Invest in the future by supporting young professionals | Chamber Notes

Young professionals are known for moving from one job to another. According to Gallup, Millennials will have four different jobs before age 32 and as many as 20 in their lifetime. Are young professionals in search of new jobs just for a pay increase, or are they in search of companies that will help them grow, support them and value their opinions?
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
EducationDissident Voice

Neoliberal State Restructuring: Charter School Promoters Bypass Elected Governance and Impose Rule By Decree

While democracy has always been limited and restricted in societies based on the “free market” and private ownership, one of the main things detested by the pro-privatization fanatics behind segregated charter schools operated by unelected individuals are the long-standing duly-elected school boards that govern America’s 100,000 public schools. Publicly-elected school boards are a huge thorn in the side of the millionaires and billionaires behind deregulated charter schools.
Educationthebharatexpressnews.com

Stanley Uzochukwu gets a new appointment

Igbinedion University, Okada, has appointed Stanley Uzochukwu, president of the Stanel Group, as a member of its board of trustees. The university said Uzochukwu was appointed to its board of trustees due to his development and management of human capacities. Uzochukwu’s nomination letter titled “Letter of Nomination as Board Member,...
New York City, NYedc.nyc

Benjamin Miller, Assistant Vice President, Strategy

My first job was working the cash register at a beachside takeout coffee stand when I was 15. It was great because I could go for a swim after work. My first full-time job was working as a national coordinator for an NYC-based nonprofit focused on helping young people develop professional skills so they could secure good jobs out of college.
Income Taxthemtnear.com

The Ethics of Tax Mitigation

The left-leaning news site ProPublica recently published an exposé on the tax filings of America’s wealthiest people. Their reporting was enabled by a massive leak of individual symbols taxpayer data by an unidentified IRS employee, which divulged returns from thousands of the nation’s richest people. Acknowledging that disclosure of such information is illegal, ProPublica claims that exposing the tax strategies of the rich is nonetheless ethical journalism because “the public interest in an informed debate outweighs privacy considerations.”
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Collegesgwu.edu

Charles Barber Selected as Interim Vice President and General Counsel

Deputy General Counsel Charles Barber has been named George Washington University’s interim vice president and general counsel, President Thomas LeBlanc announced Friday. A higher education legal expert with decades of experience at major research universities, Mr. Barber has served GW’s Office of the General Counsel since 1996, including as deputy general counsel since 2007.
Jobsthesociologicalreview.org

Call for 20 new Editorial Board members for The Sociological Review

The Sociological Review is looking to appoint 20 new Editorial Board members to join our team from November 2021. Could you be one of them?. We are looking for people who are enthusiastic about our aims and ethos, and we welcome applicants working outside higher education, people at all career stages, and those based outside the UK. We actively encourage scholars from the Global South, people of colour, LGBTQI+ and people with disabilities to apply.
Politicsucsusa.org

Democracy Reform Scholar-Advocate Council

UCS’s Center for Science and Democracy (CSD) is convening a group of topical experts with the goal of channeling their knowledge, skills and standing as a resource to leading advocates and policymakers at the the frontlines of voting rights and democracy reform. This initiative is grounded in CSD’s core belief...
Stocksboomerandecho.com

Misguided Thinking About Dividend Investing

I’ve received an uptick in emails and comments from investors about dividends and so I thought I’d address some common misconceptions around dividend investing. One reader in particular wanted to know if he should take the commuted value of his pension ($750,000) and put it all in Enbridge stock because it was yielding around 6.5%. That reminds me of the reader who, several years ago, asked if he should borrow money at 4% to buy Canadian Oil Sands stock that was paying an 8% dividend yield.
Income TaxValueWalk

How is coronavirus stimulus check similar or different from CTC?

A fourth stimulus check may never come, but a similar payment will start to hit the bank accounts of many starting next month. This new payment, called the Child Tax Credit (CTC), in many ways, is similar, as well as different from the coronavirus stimulus check. Coronavirus stimulus check and...
WorldInter Press Service

130 Countries Promise to Protect and Invest in Health Care Workers

The countries signed a statement in support of the 2021 International Year of Health and Care Workers. The statement was launched at an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. The statement affirms their support for the World Health Organisation’s declaration of 2021 as the International Year of...
Religionsrnnews.com

Most Americans care about religious freedom

VERBATIM: Rasmussen Reports and Summit.org are out with a new poll that finds 82% of Americans say freedom of practice one’s faith is very important to the health of the country. 86% of Republicans agree as do 79% of Democrats. Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit.org says “In an era of hyper-partisanship, freedom of religion retains broad, bi-partisan support among Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.” Michael Harrington, SRN News.
HealthFOXBusiness

23andMe CEO says health care will be personalized in the future

In the future, health care is going to be a lot more specific to your actual needs. At least that’s according to 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki. On Monday, Wojcicki told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." that her company is focused on changing health care to be more personalized.