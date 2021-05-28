Cancel
Palmdale, CA

Shelter Pets

Antelope Valley Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOso is an eight-year-old neutered German shepherd that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender on May 14 because his previous owner can no longer take care of him. Oso has shown a friendly and calm demeanor allowing handling and loves to be around people. During his time in the play yard, Oso has shown tolerance with other dogs but always seeks the attention of his handler. He has a gentle and dainty play style, tolerant of being around other dogs. He was easy to leash, and knows how to walk on leash as well. Oso prefers to hang out with calm dogs. He is required to be in a home with high school-aged children and in a home with calm dogs. Send an email to Palmdale Animal Care Center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacouunty.gov to meet Oso.

