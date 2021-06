People arriving from Britain into Ireland will be required to quarantine for 10 days if they are only partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, the Irish government has said.Ireland will double the quarantine period for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated arrivals in response to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Britain.But plans are still underway to enable people to travel more freely between the two countries from mid-July, an Irish minister insisted.Ireland’s transport minister, Eamon Ryan, told reporters on Tuesday: “It is just to reflect concern about the Delta variant and to try and hold back the development of...