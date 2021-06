Arkansas has 100 members of the state House of Representatives and 35 state senators who legislate laws for the state of Arkansas. Possibly most, if not all, of these elected officials will profess to be Christian, conservative, and a supporter of the constitution, but then support some unconstitutional social program that costs the working taxpayers. In others words, they pass the bill and then pass the buck. Most are so compassionate, loving and kind that they would give you the shirt right off of someone else’s back.