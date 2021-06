It’s been almost two years now since Olympian Ruben Sança of Cape Verde and Paralympian Patrick Monahan of Ireland have raced a marathon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s what makes the 45th Grandma’s Marathon so important, as both racers are doing much more than just return to competition on Saturday, June 12. Their trek along Minnesota's North Shore from Two Harbors to Duluth will be their one and only chance to compete before the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, begin approximately six weeks from now on July 23. The Olympic marathon is Aug. 8 in Sapporo.