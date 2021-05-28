Cancel
Shropshire Council bids for slice of £4 billion 'levelling up' fund for major projects

By Keri Trigg
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor development projects in three Shropshire towns are all included in bids to the government's £4.8 billion 'Levelling Up' fund. The clearance of the Riverside area of Shrewsbury, a new roundabout and railway bridge on the A49 at Craven Arms, and town centre improvements and a new skate park for Oswestry are all covered by applications being drawn up by Shropshire Council.

