The Welsh government is considering outdoor fan zones for supporters of the national team during the Euro 2020 football tournament, Mark Drakeford has said.The first minister's comments came after Wales took a significant step towards reaching the last 16 of the competition with a 2-0 victory over Turkey on Wednesday.Fan zones, where large groups of fans can gather to watch matches in designated areas outside, are usually a common site throughout the UK during football tournaments when the home nations are involved.But they have been mostly axed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, although fans have been gathering...