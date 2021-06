The Ministry of Justice has said it will challenge a decision to allow the release of Colin Pitchfork, who raped and murdered two schoolgirls in the 1980s.Pitchfork was jailed for life after strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, but was ruled “suitable for release” following a Parole Board hearing in March.In a statement, a spokesperson for the MoJ said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth.“After a careful review, the Lord Chancellor will ask the Parole Board to reconsider its decision.”Pitchfork, who was in his twenties at...