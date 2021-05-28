Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

No-test discharge to care homes like ‘putting live explosive in tinder box’

Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the UK’s largest charity care home provider said there are ‘huge concerns’ about the handling of the first wave of the pandemic. Colleagues of Matt Hancock have flocked to his defence as the Health Secretary came under sustained pressure from the social care industry over the decision to discharge people from hospital into care homes at the start of the pandemic without a coronavirus test.

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Home#Tinder#Health And Social Care#Mha#Times Radio#Nhs#Ppe#Sky News#Cabinet#Phe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

NHS regulators to pool intelligence to spot maternity scandals faster

Intelligence on complaints made about individual doctors and midwives is to be pooled with information about hospitals by three national regulators in an effort to spot maternity scandals sooner.The Care Quality Commission is working with the General Medical Council and Nursing and Midwifery Council on a new database that all three organisations will be able to feed intelligence into which could flag problem services.It comes amid growing concern over the decline in safety among maternity units across the NHS in recent years with the CQC downgrading a number of previously good hospital units amid concerns over staff shortages and poor...
Public Healthredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Timeline of the Health Secretary’s coronavirus pandemic controversies

Matt Hancock has found himself at the centre of a number of controversies during the coronavirus pandemic – and that was before the allegations about his extramarital affair emerged. Pictures were published on Friday of the Health Secretary embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo on May 6 in what appears to...
Mental Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

A perfect storm: the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of young people

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. Mental health services for children and young people were struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic, but data suggest...
Health Servicesukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Work Completes on Urgent Treatment Centre

G F Tomlinson is pleased to announce that it has completed works to build a new Urgent Treatment Centre at a Lincolnshire hospital. The £2.4 million projects, which was emergency funded and fast tracked to help ease COVID-19 pressure, involved the construction of a single storey extension at Lincoln County Hospital, expanding the facility’s existing accident and emergency department in order to create an urgent treatment centre, which also included a new entrance into the A&E department.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Doctor investigated after disabled teenage patient prescribed medication against their wishes and died

A doctor who prescribed anti-psychotic medication that contributed to the death of an autistic teenager is being investigated by the General Medical Council.Dr Monica Mohan prescribed Olanzapine to 18-year-old Oliver McGowan against his own and his parents’ wishes at Southmead Hospital in Bristol in November 2016.A letter to the family from the medical watchdog the GMC has revealed it has opened an investigation into the consultant.Oliver, who was fit and healthy but had epilepsy and learning difficulties, died after the drug triggered a reaction called neuroleptic malignant syndrome. It caused his temperature to rise and his brain to swell so...
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Peaks in number of young people prescribed antidepressants coincide with lockdowns

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. Peaks in the number of young people prescribed antidepressants in England have coincided with periods of lockdown...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Labour demands inquiry into Matt Hancock’s alleged office affair to establish if ‘rules broken’

Labour is demanding an investigation into Matt Hancock’s alleged office affair with a close aide, to find out if any “rules have been broken”.Mr Hancock is in the spotlight after being caught on camera embracing Gina Coladangelo, a university friend he appointed to a director’s role at the health department.The pictures were taken with social distancing rules in place at workplaces, because of the pandemic – and two weeks before the ban on hugging between people in different households was lifted.The health secretary was already facing questions about his appointment of Ms Coladangelo to the £15,000-a-year role, without it...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Market Research Study 2021 Key Companies Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Emeritus Corporation, Atria Senior Living Group, Extendicare

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Health Servicesthepetitionsite.com

Home Care Assistance Winnipeg

Winnipeg Home Care, Manitoba, has many years of experience in the home care industry. We are the leading provider of 24/7 live-in home care. We offer hourly caregivers to help seniors and their families. We offer trained and qualified caregivers to help seniors with daily chores. If your loved one lives alone in Winnipeg, Home Care services can be of great help. We use revolutionary methods to help seniors with dementia, stroke, or Parkinson's Disease. If you want to hire a professional caregiver for your loved one, reach out to us at +1 204-489-6000 and schedule a free session.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Increased AI and automation in health care has backing of more than third of NHS staff and public, says report

Greater use of artificial intelligence and automation in health care would be welcomed by more than a third of NHS staff and the public, a report has revealed. Research by The Health Foundation found 36 per cent of the public and 44 per cent of NHS staff backed the idea of more automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in providing health care in the future.