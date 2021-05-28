No-test discharge to care homes like ‘putting live explosive in tinder box’
The head of the UK’s largest charity care home provider said there are ‘huge concerns’ about the handling of the first wave of the pandemic. Colleagues of Matt Hancock have flocked to his defence as the Health Secretary came under sustained pressure from the social care industry over the decision to discharge people from hospital into care homes at the start of the pandemic without a coronavirus test.www.shropshirestar.com