Though my submission for this week’s Part 6 was written and ready to send into the paper, I reconsidered what I wanted to share with you all. Finishing the last of the six-week story Something Nobody Wants to Talk About – Part 6 will have to wait because this Sunday, June 20 is all about the incredible men who have loved us; prayed for us; protected us; taught us how to ride a bike; walked us down the aisle and inspired us throughout our lives.