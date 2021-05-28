Cancel
New Shropshire Council leader defends decision to buy Shrewsbury shopping centres

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShropshire Council's new leader believes Shrewsbury's shopping centres would currently be "boarded up" unless the authority had purchased them three years ago. Councillor Lezley Picton has defended the council's decision despite admitting it was not made lightly. The Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside centres were bought by the council for...

Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Shropshire Council's health boss call after 34 per cent rise

SHROPSHIRE'S health boss has urged residents to keep testing and have the Covid-19 vaccination when offered after a spike in infections in the county. Between June 11-17, the unitary authority said there was 112 new cases reported – a 34 per cent increase on the previous week – while the seven-day infection rate was 34.7 per 100,000.
PoliticsBBC

Shropshire Council starts £40k appeal to buy Bronze Age objects

A public appeal has begun to raise £40,000 to keep a collection of Bronze Age artefacts in the county where they were found. The items were discovered in Shropshire in May 2018 by a metal detectorist. The find included a 3,000-year-old Bronze Age gold pendant which was bought for £250,000...
Politicseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Epping Forest Council's plans to regenerate town centres

The council has set its crosshairs on regenerating town centres and housing estates. At the first meeting of Epping Forest’s cabinet this civic year, on Monday, June 12, members will go over a series of independent reports aimed at reinvigorating the district’s high streets in the wake of Covid-19. The...
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Public consultation launched on 285-home development

Barratt Homes is undertaking public consultation on a development of about 285 houses at site in South Yorkshire.The proposed development on land off Far Field, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, would comprise two-, three- and four-bed homes, along with publicly accessible open space and a children’s play area. The homes will be primarily two-storeys in height offering a combination of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties with vehicle access from Doncaster Road.The proposals are expected to contribute to Rotherham’s housing requirements and provide financial contributions to improve local services and facilities, including schools. The site was allocated as a housing site in the council’s Local Plan process. Barratt Homes has sent out leaflets and feedback forms to residents and launched a dedicated website where people can view the plans and have their say. Further information can be found at www.barratthomes-wath.co.uk.
Educationbuildingproducts.co.uk

Major £1.3m revamp of Nantwich Leisure Centre begins

Energy, services and regeneration specialist, ENGIE, is pleased to have recently started work at Nantwich Leisure Centre, having been awarded a £1.3m contract for the regeneration of the site by Cheshire East Council. The leisure facility is managed and operated by Everybody Sports and Recreation (ESAR), who are leading on...
Politicsbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Town council objects to residential home plan for Oswestry B&B

Neighbours opposing plans for a guest house to be converted into a home for people with learning disabilities have received the backing of town councillors. Proposals for Everglades B&B in Brynhafod Lane, Oswestry, would see it reconfigured into eight apartments, communal areas and staff accommodation, along with an increase in parking spaces.
Politicsnewsfromwales.co.uk

Strong public support for Bridgend Town Centre Masterplan

Ambitious new plans which could change the face of Bridgend town centre have been met with strong public support. More than 1,400 people took part in a public consultation which asked for views on proposals such as creating a new town square, moving Bridgend College into the heart of the town centre and using derelict and empty buildings to create new shops and housing.
Trafficnation.cymru

Drakeford defends Cardiff Council move to reopen Castle Street to cars

The First Minister has been urged to ask Cardiff council to keep Castle Street closed to private cars. Mark Drakeford defended the decision, taken by the council last Thursday on Clean Air Day, to reopen the busy city centre road. Castle Street has been closed to private traffic for a...
PoliticsEpping Forest Guardian

Council leaders meet in Town Hall after £25m revamp

Waltham Forest Council’s leadership met for the first time today in the new Town Hall after its £25 million refurbishment. The Grade II-listed building, which first opened in 1941, has been repaired and made more accessible and now has a new fountain, all new windows and a bicycle store in the basement.
EconomyBBC

Bath Christmas market given go-ahead for 2021

A popular Christmas market has been given the go-ahead by a council that was urged to support businesses "hanging on to survival". Bath and North East Somerset Council voted unanimously in favour of holding the famous market in 2021. The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic and...
Politicsquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Politicians in row over Levelling Up Fund bid for High Peak

High Peak Borough Council's leader has responded to criticism from the local MP over the authority's lack of a bid in the first round of the government's Levelling Up Fund. Conservative MP Robert Largan said he was “very disappointed” that the Labour-controlled borough council didn't put forward a bid to the £4.8 billion fund, when "plenty of other councils managed to put together bids" before the deadline at midday on 18 June.
Politicsquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Work to transform Glossop heritage halls progresses

Work to transform Glossop's heritage halls is gathering pace and additional funding means the ambitious project will be delivered sooner rather than later. Described as High Peak Borough Council’s most important regeneration project in Glossop for decades will bring the Town Hall, Market Hall, and Municipal Buildings up to modern standards.
Trafficryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Councils fork out £8m a year in pothole compensation

Councils across England paid out more than £8 million in compensation in one year for damage and injury caused by potholes. Manchester Council alone spent £1.16m settling claims brought about by unsafe road surfaces, more than double the next closest council pay out. The biggest single payout - by St...
Politicsukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Birmingham bids for £64m to support regeneration projects

Birmingham City Council has bid for £64m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to support four major schemes in the city.The schemes include: Erdington High Street – redeveloping the Central Square Shopping Centre and creating a new public square, transforming the former swimming baths in to a community hub, upgrading the public realm, footpaths and lighting to make it safer and more accessible. A457 Dudley Road Improvements – major transport improvements to help reduce congestion, encourage active travel (walking and cycling), provide better facilities for public transport users and improve connectivity to new housing developments where more than 2,000 new houses are currently being built. Moseley Road Baths and Balsall Heath Library – to allow for the next phase of restoring the grade II-listed Edwardian swimming pool and library. Remediation of the former Birmingham Wheels Site (Bordesley Park) – remediation, treatment and clearance work to transform the space in to an area for future employment and training opportunities.
TrafficBBC

Birmingham council criticised over school transport failures

Two vulnerable children who were eligible for home-to-school transport were wrongly told to use buses, a regulator has found. The parents were expected by Birmingham City Council to accompany their children at their own cost because they could not travel independently. It has apologised and following an inquiry by the...