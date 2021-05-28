Cancel
Drivers asked to count bugs splattered on cars to help document insect population numbers

Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharity Buglife has launched a new app to help collect bug information. Motorists are being asked to count how many bugs have splattered on their car’s number plates as part of a new study into insect numbers. The survey is being accompanied by an app, which has been launched by...

AnimalsNew Scientist

How gardeners can help plant-eating insects instead of killing them

AS MOST of the UK recovers from a frigid April and a soggy May, its gardens are starting to perk up. That means so are caterpillars, aphids such as greenflies, and other plant-feeding invertebrates generally seen as the gardener’s foes. A common reaction to seeing prized plants covered with bugs...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Asian hornets: Scientists ask Britons to help stop invasion of insects

People across the UK are being asked to help prevent an invasion of bee-eating Asian hornets to protect food crops, by reporting sightings of the species.The non-native predators can eat up to 50 honey bees in a day, which would put crop pollination at risk, experts say.Scientists want the public to submit potential sightings of the insects and their nests to a new interactive map that aims to track the spread of the Asian hornet.Asian hornets were first introduced to Europe via France in 2004, and have since spread rapidly, according to the gardening site whatshed.co.uk, where sightings can be...
Washington Statednyuz.com

People are mistaking helpful cicada killing-insects for murder hornets

Scores of East Coast residents have been mistaking helpful insects that kill noisy cicadas for vicious murder hornets, according to officials. The Washington State Department of Agriculture — which tracks so-called murder hornets — has been flooded by messages from people confusing the brutal buzzers with a harmless kind of wasp called the eastern cicada killer in recent weeks, WSDA spokesperson Karla Salp told The Post Thursday.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Rewilding: New 3,000-acre landscape restoration will boost red squirrels and curlews in Yorkshire Dales

A new 3,000 acre rewilding project in the Yorkshire Dales will transform heavily grazed pasture into a biodiversity hotspot, restoring peatlands, creating new forest, and providing habitat for red squirrels, curlews and black grouse.The project, called Wild Ingleborough, will cover an area from the River Ribble in the south west of the Dales national park up towards the Ingleborough mountain summit – the second highest peak in the park.The WWF, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Natural England said the restoration of the landscape would showcase an “alternative future for the UK’s uplands”.It aims to connect existing nature reserves in the area,...
AnimalsYoga Journal

Get Insects to Bug Off With These Natural Prevention & Treatment Tips

Summer is here! Longer days, abundant sunshine—and more creeping, crawling, and flying insect companions. Most of the time, bug bites are little more than an itchy nuisance. But some ticks and mosquitoes can transmit serious illness, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, or West Nile virus. Either way, their bites are something you want to avoid. We asked our experts to share natural bug bite prevention and treatment tips to keep insects from bugging you this season.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Coalition fails to meet endangered species targets to stem decline of birds, mammals and plants

A Coalition government strategy to save Australia’s endangered wildlife has failed to meet targets to stem the decline of many birds, mammals and plants. The final-year report of the five-year threatened species strategy, which was introduced under the former environment minister Greg Hunt, has found five out of the strategy’s 13 targets were met, three were partially met and five were not met.
AnimalsDaily Press

Law helps restore bird population after pollution

When an oil spill or chemical release harms your native birds, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for restoring the damaged natural resource. Birds and wildlife are resources that belong to the people, so the government acts as their trustee when a commercial entity takes away what belonged to you in pursuit of profits.
ShoppingNBC News

8 best insect repellents of 2021: DEET and DEET-free bug spray

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Along with. , swimsuits...
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Ontario Horse Tests Positive for EEE

On June 17, officials at the Ontario (Canada) Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) were notified of a horse in Ontario confirmed to have Eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE) in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. The unvaccinated 26-year-old horse showed clinical signs that included mild muscle fasciculations, recumbency (down and unable to rise), and somnolence (drowsiness). Officials report the horse as recovering.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

U.K. to Ban Zoos and Safaris From Keeping Elephants

Life is about to get a lot better for elephants in the U.K. The country is preparing to pass a new animal rights bill that includes a series of measures protecting animals across the U.K., including one that will prevent zoos from keeping elephants in captivity. But the bill will...
WildlifePhys.org

New evidence links insect population collapse to dams

Insects are the most numerous group of animals on the planet. There are an estimated 5.5 million species, 80% of which remain to be discovered. Yet insects are experiencing steep, widespread declines across the world: a "death by a thousand cuts" because of human activity. Insects perform almost every role...
Agriculturecultmtl.com

Edible insect farming and big bug dreams

Louise Hénault-Ethier, the energetic scientist responsible for research and development at Tricycle, slips into her lab coat and leads us through the breeding area, a square, temperature-controlled room where stacks of what look like plastic shoe bins are piled 10 shelves high. Each bin has a label neatly stuck on the front, bearing a 12-digit code.
Chicago, ILNew Scientist

Can we use nudge theory to help endangered animals save themselves?

KEN RAMIREZ is an animal trainer with decades of experience, including a 25-year stint at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois. He has taught all sorts of creatures to do all manner of tricks. Once, he trained thousands of butterflies to perform a choreographed display in a botanical garden. It took several weeks, but even he was impressed with the result. “I watched in awe,” he says. “They appeared to undulate to the rhythm of the music – it was incredible!”
AnimalsConnersville News-Examiner

Animal lover helps control feral cat population

When you hear the name Olivia Ammerman, you typically associate her with helping animals. Once again, Ammerman helped the community by creating a plan to trap and spay/neuter feral cats.
Animalshippocraticpost.com

Life threatening dangers of Oak Processionary Moths

People living in London and the South East are being warned to look out for toxic Oak Processionary Moth (OPM) caterpillars. These caterpillars can cause eye irritation, skin rashes and vomiting, as well as possibly triggering extreme, and possibly fatal, asthma attacks. After a recent influx of these caterpillars, several gardeners have reported becoming very unwell, having unknowingly worked near an infestation. The Forestry Commission is warning gardeners and those who walk in woods and forests to keep their eyes peeled for OPM caterpillars and their nests, as they have now been seen all across Greater London, as well as further afield. They were first spotted in London in 2006. Kingston upon Thames and Brent have been badly affected in the past and infestations have also been noted in Bracknell Forest, Slough and Guildford.
AnimalsGood News Network

World’s Tiniest Pig at 10-Inches Tall, Once Thought Extinct, Is Returning to the Wild

Who would imagine that in the habitat of elephants, tigers, and rhinos, the world’s smallest wild hog is the animal that’s determining where the conservation dollars go?. Like the keystone in an arch that holds all the others in place, the endangered pygmy hog of North India is the keystone species of the Terai grasslands, and while those other large mammals can live elsewhere, the hog cannot. Therefore you have a situation where protecting a 10-inch tall pig has the added benefit of protecting the 300-pound tigers and 8-ton elephants.
Wisconsin StateChannel 3000

Invasive jumping worms spreading quickly in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When you’re out in your garden, ecologists want you to look for Amynthas, an earthworm known as jumping worms. They’re an invasive species that’s spreading quickly around Wisconsin and the U.S. They were first discovered in Wisconsin at the UW-Madison Arboretum in 2013. “We didn’t think they...
AnimalsPine And Lakes News

Inside the Outdoors: Some will be bugged by summer’s insect life

At one time or another you’ve heard the expression “…in a perfect world.” It suggests that circumstances or outcomes can be a little bit short of the ideal. The same idea can be expressed in other ways, too. For instance, we can be told that we might have to “take the bitter with the sweet.” Then there is the classic description of something imperfect as “a mixed blessing.” Summer is like that, too: pretty nice, but not always perfect.