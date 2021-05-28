Drivers asked to count bugs splattered on cars to help document insect population numbers

People living in London and the South East are being warned to look out for toxic Oak Processionary Moth (OPM) caterpillars. These caterpillars can cause eye irritation, skin rashes and vomiting, as well as possibly triggering extreme, and possibly fatal, asthma attacks. After a recent influx of these caterpillars, several gardeners have reported becoming very unwell, having unknowingly worked near an infestation. The Forestry Commission is warning gardeners and those who walk in woods and forests to keep their eyes peeled for OPM caterpillars and their nests, as they have now been seen all across Greater London, as well as further afield. They were first spotted in London in 2006. Kingston upon Thames and Brent have been badly affected in the past and infestations have also been noted in Bracknell Forest, Slough and Guildford.