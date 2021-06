We are going to move to the UK early next year, and are desperately looking for some advices....We are looking for a home with close proximity to Loughborough where my elder son is now studying in secondary. At the same time we need to have good primary schools nearby our new home for my younger son. We are considering both inside Loughborough and neighbouring villages like Coalville, Sheshed, East Leake, Barron Upon Soar, Thringstone, Mountsorrel.... any comments on these areas are truly welcome.