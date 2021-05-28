See the photos and video as Rosenwald graduates celebrate milestone
Nine students waited in the art room of Catawba Rosenwald Education Center adjusting their robes and straightening their graduation caps Friday afternoon. They were nine of 11 total seniors graduating from the school this year. They laughed and joked with each other as they prepared for the ceremony held in the school gymnasium. The tight-knit group worked hard to get where they are, Crystal Aguilera-Zavala said.hickoryrecord.com