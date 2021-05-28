Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

New group joins campaign to combat systemic racism

By LOUISE EASTON Contributing Writer
newjerseyhills.com
 28 days ago

Dr. Maureen Grant, founder and director of Voices for Racial Justice, did not have to read the book, "White fragility for enlightenment," she needed it to confirm what she had believed to be true, that as a White woman she was privileged. In her groundbreaking book, the author Robin Diangelo...

www.newjerseyhills.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Diangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Bloomfield College#Systemic Racism#Voices For Racial Justice#Hispanic#African American#Black And Brown#Nj Morris Together#Mare#White Fragility#Vrj#The Madison Eagle#Chatham Courier#Florham Park Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyPosted by
NJ.com

Divisive to teach kids about systemic racism | Letter

In his famous “I Have A Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King looked forward to the time when his children would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. If he were living today, he might think...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on systemic racism in business

On June 22nd at 12:30pm ET, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and business reporter Hope King will take a look at economic recovery among business owners of color, featuring SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman and 1863 Ventures founder Melissa Bradley. Register. Go deeper. On June 18 at 12:30pm ET, Axios...
Societyaft

AFT launches campaign to ‘stamp out racism’

Imagine a world without racism. Now gather up some tools and put in the work to get us there. That’s what the AFT is doing with its new campaign, “Stamping Out Racism and Hate.” Launched with partners the NAACP and First Book, the campaign aims to make sure every student has an actively anti-racist, safe and welcoming learning environment, and it will give educators the resources they need to help create it.
SocietyJanesville Gazette

Gerson: I'm a conservative who believes systemic racism is real

The phrase “systemic racism,” like “climate change” and “gun control,” has been sucked into the vortex of the culture war. The emotional reaction to these words seems to preclude reasoned debate on their meaning. But a divisive concept can be clarifying. I know it has been for me: I don’t...
SocietyINFORUM

Nelson: Systemic racism lives

It's not easy having to admit that one has been wrong, especially on momentous topics. The unpleasant thing about entertaining various points of view is that occasionally a fact or conclusion that seems clear undercuts a cherished belief. So it has been for me, a one-time disbeliever in systemic or structural racism.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Pulling On the Thread of Systemic Racism

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. No wonder many white or non-poc identified people are terrified of the populace becoming educated on real history, real lives, reality in other words. Pulling on the thread of racism is going to unravel the fabric of delusion, feel-goodism, false patriotism (my country right or wrong), and sheer ignorance of the facts that everyone else who isn't white knows because they experienced them or their ancestors experienced them. Whoever is covering themselves with this garment of mendacity—the people who go around saying "we—meaning well-off whites—built this nation(no, slaves and immigrants built it)," or "I'm proud my people were settlers (land-grabbing opportunists profiting off someone else's destruction)," or "great white men were our founders(not exactly, since B. Franklin copied the Indian form of gov't)." I'm not going to prop up my self-esteem with lies anymore. I know that my ancestors worked hard, but they had enormous benefits and opportunities by virtue of being white. It's time for the nation to allow the tissue of lies, propaganda and defensiveness to go, to be unravelled. We are all going to build back stronger without all the b.s. Have the courage to confront the truths about America and then you'll be "a real American."
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

'Achievement gap' is rooted in systemic racism

An “achievement gap” is a term usually given to describe the observed disparities in academic performance on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic grounds. I am the African American daughter of two college-educated parents living in one household. I was identified as gifted in kindergarten. I have attended schools for the gifted and talented from elementary to high school. Yet, even with choice grades and high-test scores, I was denied my first and second choice of a middle school magnet program. Programs that my classmates, whose grades were no better than mine and, in some cases, worse than mine were accepted.
ImmigrationLancaster Online

Questions existence of systemic racism (letter)

It seems that the Democratic Party (including our current president), mainstream media, Hollywood and many professional musicians and athletes would have you believe that America is systemically racist. I believe this is one of the big lies they are perpetuating, and that it is divisive, not unifying. If you are...
HealthDOT med

AMA adopts guidelines that confront systemic racism in medicine

CHICAGO - The nation's physicians and medical students today continued to acknowledge the realities of structural racism in medicine by adding to policy that informs the American Medical Association's ambitious work to dismantle racist policies and practices across all of health care. Members of the AMA's House of Delegates representing...
New York City, NYNew York Post

No, ‘systemic racism’ is not why so many black kids are in foster care

Explaining her plan to improve foster care if elected mayor, Kathryn Garcia said she would begin with “rooting out systemic racism.” She’s hardly alone: It’s hard to throw a rock without hitting an official who thinks racism is one of the biggest problems plaguing the system. Yet the data suggest something else accounts for the disproportionate number of black kids in foster care.
Charitiesrismedia.com

BHS Joins Pride Month Charity Campaign

In honor of Pride Month, Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is pledging to match donations for the Human Rights Campaign up to $10,000. Donations can be made through the brokerage’s Pride website. BHS is a member of the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of 300-plus...
Politicsquickbitenews.com

Brampton joins BlackNorth, commits to eliminating anti-Black systemic racism

The City of Brampton has joined more than 450 global organizations working towards eliminating anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. Councillors voted unanimously to join The BlackNorth Initiative, an organization founded in 2020 to respond to the glaring inequalities seen across corporate Canada. “We applaud the...
Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.
San Jose, CAsjsu.edu

Reflections on the past year’s fight against systemic racism

I write today to reflect on the progress our campus has made this past year to combat systemic racism at SJSU and to look ahead to the work that remains. Just over a year ago, prompted by George Floyd’s heinous killing and the national conversation that ensued about racial inequities in law enforcement and other institutions, I issued the first in a series of campus messages on these critical issues. Soon thereafter, we launched an ongoing effort to develop concrete, meaningful actions—both short-term as well as long-term—to address current and legacy racial inequities.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Parrott: Racism in American history

With all due respect to that impressive list of organizations ("Joint statement on legislative efforts to restrict education about racism in American history,” Loudoun Times-Mirror, June 18, 2021), those groups--and even our governor, unfortunately (p. 8)--simply don’t get it. The effort against Critical Race Theory (CRT) doesn’t “restrict” education about racism in America. Instead, it tries to expand the approach to our history to include more relevant—and truthful--facts, rather than an attempt to teach a toxic, anti-historical brew of one-sided, grossly distorted and inflammatory rhetoric that places ALL struggles of Black Americans on the shoulders of our Founders and, sadly, on children in our classrooms.
Societypridenews.ca

Does Modern Racism And Systemic Racism Lurk At The Toronto Catholic School Board?

After reading your article — “Jeffers, Mark Leave Toronto Catholic School Board’s African Canadian Committee Over Differences” — on pridenews.ca, dated April 23, 2021, I wish to respond, by providing you with the definitions of modern racism, systemic racism and the facts to support my opinion. Modern Racism Definition:. “Characterized...
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

Anti-Asian racism is on the rise. Here's what we can do to combat it.

Anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 169% across 15 major US cities between 2020-2021. Author Bincheng Mao recalls his own experience as the victim of a racist attack and the youth-led awareness campaign he launched which reached over 1 million people. Standing in solidarity with Asian minorities to create change requires...
EducationIJR

White Teacher Quits Teaching Spanish, Cancels Herself for Upholding White Supremacy

I’m glad no one told Jessica Bridges before she vowed not to ever teach Spanish that Spain is a European country and its residents are considered white. Bridges, identified by Fox News as a Ph.D candidate at Oklahoma State University and a teaching assistant, told an online conference of educators that she canceled herself. She taught students en español once upon a time, and that apparently meant she was furthering white supremacy. Don’t ever expect her to go back.