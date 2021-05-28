Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Day Trip 2021 festival sells out second days in minutes

By Mark Ortega
passtheaux.co
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuys, festival season is around the corner and with that I think is an enthusiasm level that is at all-time highs. Now I am sure there are people who are grossed out at the thought of dancing up against strangers in the heat, sweaty as hell, sharing bottles of water and hits off of joints. But there seems to be an overwhelming amount larger number of people ready to jump back into it headfirst. And the sign is how quickly these festivals are selling out.

www.passtheaux.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Tchami
Person
Justin Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Selling Out#House Music#Chromeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Coachella, CAmynewsla.com

2022 Coachella Music Festival Tickets Sell Out Quick

Tickets for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set for next April sold out soon after going on sale Friday. Coachella, which typically brings upward of 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24.
Musicedmidentity.com

Day Trip Releases Insane Schedule for Summer 2021

As if the summer wasn’t already hot enough, Day Trip just turned the dial up even more with their upcoming shows at Academy LA. House and techno lovers in Los Angeles better get ready because Day Trip has announced that they’re back and better than ever. After hosting a number of Park N Raves to tide those looking to shuffle away to some fresh beats during the pandemic, and building hype with the debut edition of their festival that sold out quickly, they’re back at their home at The Patio of Academy LA all summer long.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Pricey Impact Slammiversary Tickets Sell Out In Minutes

The Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view is already sold out. Impact announced today that initial tickets for the Slammiversary pay-per-view sold out in just 20 minutes. All Slammiversary tickets were priced at $250. Impact previously announced that there would be a limited number of tickets available and because of that, all...
FestivalFremont Tribune

Elkhorn Days returning with five full days of festivities

After a year delay due to COVID-19, Elkhorn Days is returning full force with events all through this weekend. “It’s all outdoors, and we do have handwashing stations and things like that if they want to use them,” said Paula Mills, chairperson of the Elkhorn Days Committee. “But we are just excited that everybody, the families can get out, the kids can have fun and just attend all our events.”
Duvall, WAparentmap.com

Duvall Days Festival 2021

We will not be having a parade or vendors at this year's Duvall Days. There still will be music and fireworks!. Watch the Duvall Days fireworks show from your home. Please thank these Main Sponsors that are bringing this year’s Fireworks to us! Christi Irwin, Premier Real Estate The Irwin Group and Issaquah Cedar & Lumber Co.
Musicfox1023.com

Foo Fighters Concert Sells Out in Less than 10 Minutes

(Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns) Who says rock is dead? Tickets for a July 28th Foo Fighters show in Cincinnati went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday — and by 10:10 a.m., they were completely sold out, according to officials with the 8,000-seat Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center. The concert...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Day N Vegas festival returning

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Day N Vegas festival is returning for its second official year. The three-day concert will happen November 12-14, 2021. It will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Some of the big names headlining this year include Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Tyler...
LifestyleIGN

"Mischievously Delicious" Loki Charms Sell Out in Seconds

Marvel and Disney's "mischievously delicious" Loki Charms cereal sold out quite literally in seconds after the product went live today. Loki Charms are a fun, MCU-inspired twist on General Mills' classic Lucky Charms cereal. But if you wanted to get your hands on a box, you're already too late. They're completely sold out and are now selling for nearly $100 on Ebay and elsewhere.
Festivalinwhitleycounty.com

Turtle festival includes Kids Day

CHURUBUSCO — Kids Day for Turtle Days is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in Churubusco Park. Area churches are collaborating to offer free activities for children. A Storybook Walk will feature a children’s book, “Oscar — The Beast of Busco” written by Aaron Mathieu, about the town’s famous giant snapping turtle.
Charlottesville, VAC-Ville Weekly

Day trip east

For those willing to expand their definition of drinking local, Fine Creek Brewing is one of many destinations that offers enticing beverages outside of Charlottesville. Publicity photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories...
Burlington, VTmynbc5.com

Day one of the Discover Jazz Festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. — With Vermont leading the country in vaccinations and low infections of Covid-19, people felt safe coming out to listen to live music again. "This feels like the perfect moment, like the perfect storm of great art, great music," Doreen Kraft, executive director for Burlington City Arts said. "It's especially important this year as we've almost at 80% and people are itching to get out and enjoy live music."
Festival949wdkb.com

Inaugural Shabbona Day Festival This Saturday

Downtown Shabbona will have it’s very first Shabbona Day Festival this weekend from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. According to Destination Shabbona’s Facebook Page, a new day festival is coming to downtown Shabbona. The festival will feature a farmers and artisan market at Nokomis and Rt. 30 and town-wide garage...
Entertainmentsecondlife.com

Second Life Pic of the Day 06.02.2021

Today's Second Life pic of the day from Sage Absinthe-Oatsmill is the cover of the inaugural issue of Sage and Crystals, a virtual wellness and lifestyle magazine created to support and promote the richness of ethnic and cultural diversity that exists in the virtual world of Second Life. Click over to read the magazine now.
Bucks County, PAtipsfromtown.com

Cycle & Sip Day Trip

Enjoy a gorgeous day of biking in Bucks County on this organized bike tour given by Crossing VIneyards. Take the 16-mile guided bicycle excursion from Washington Crossing Historic Park to New Hope/Lambertville and back. Then visit the winery to savor a tasting of Crossing’s award-winning wines paired with cheeses, cured meats and chocolates. Cost $50 per person. Reservations are necessary.
Music98online.com

Code Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins frontman writing new music with metal band

Billy Corgan is writing new music with Code Orange. The Smashing Pumpkins founder shared the news in his Instagram Story, which was then retweeted by the metal band. “Excited to share I’ve been working with Code Orange some on their blistering new songs,” Corgan wrote in the post, alongside a photo of him in the studio with the two-time Grammy nominees.
Lifestyletriadmomsonmain.com

A Day Trip to McLeansville

Are you looking for a quick day trip idea with your family? Why not give McLeansville a try?! There is a surprising amount of family-friendly activities in this area, and it is only a short drive from most places in the Triad. If you are looking for a “kids optional” event, scroll to the end. We have something fun for you, too.
Lifestylemacaronikid.com

Family Day & Weekend Trips

Looking for a quick day trip or weekend getaway with your family? Check out our list of suggested locations that are bound to create fun family memories. Have a suggestion not listed? Email me at allisontursi@macaronikid.com. Looking for something closer? Here is our list of 100+ Things For Families To...
Travellittleguidedetroit.com

Plan A Day Trip To Holland For Summer Fun With Kids

When you need a sweet escape, take a trip to Holland (Michigan) for summer fun with the family. Our family took a trip to Holland to kick off the summer season and it was perfect. The west coast city has everything you’ll need for a perfect day (or overnight stay) – a cute downtown, beautiful gardens and the best beach. We did all of these activities in one day with ease but if you want to extend the trip, we stayed at the CityLoft Hotel downtown and enjoyed it.
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

A day out in Glastonbury

We run through how to make your day in Glastonbury truly perfect. What do you think of when you hear 'Glastonbury'? Probably in the first few thoughts will be the festival, King Arthur, and a big hill. All of these are true and yet the town is so much more. So much in fact, that it can be hard to decide what to do on your visit or how to plan your time so you can see as much as possible.