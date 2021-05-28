It Looks Like Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Is Getting A Sequel
The fantastic metroidvania Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is getting a sequel, according to a new financial report. Digital Bros, which oversees the publisher 505 Games, revealed key data on the original 2019 released game in its recent financial report. The slide in reference to the game mentions the previously reported 1 million sales of the title, which in turn has delivered €30.2 million in profits. But the most exciting news is note of a “second version in development”, however, there's no indication of when this may be.www.purexbox.com