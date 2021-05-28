Cancel
It Looks Like Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Is Getting A Sequel

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fantastic metroidvania Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is getting a sequel, according to a new financial report. Digital Bros, which oversees the publisher 505 Games, revealed key data on the original 2019 released game in its recent financial report. The slide in reference to the game mentions the previously reported 1 million sales of the title, which in turn has delivered €30.2 million in profits. But the most exciting news is note of a “second version in development”, however, there's no indication of when this may be.

www.purexbox.com
Video GamesSiliconera

ArtPlay Still Working on Content for Bloodstained, Sequel in Early Development

With recent news that a Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night sequel is on the way, the official ArtPlay and Bloodstained Twitter accounts have made statements, clarifying what the studio is currently working on. While a sequel is currently in production, the studio is still working on the promised content for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In the tweet from the official account, the studio clarifies that they will be completing said content for consumers.
Video GamesTwinfinite

A Plague Tale: Requiem Looks Like the Epic Sequel Fans Have Been Hoping For

A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of 2019’s standout games, acclaimed for its superb storytelling and impressive graphical fidelity despite the humble size of the development team at Asobo Studio, so news of a sequel during today’s Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase is sure to have fans in a jubilant mood. Particularly so because A Plague Tale: Requiem looks utterly epic, promising to deliver a grander and more ambitious adventure than its predecessor.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

A Plague Tale is getting a sequel next year

Fans of rat-themed stealth-action rejoice! Developer Adobo's enormously enjoyable A Plague Tale is getting a sequel and it's coming to Xbox and PC some time next year. Picking up after the events of the first game, A Plague Tale: Requiem, as the sequel is known, will follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a perilous new quest, "doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world."
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Acclaimed Rogue-Like Hades Finally Comes to PS5, PS4 This August

We've been hearing all about how amazing Hades is for months and months now, but it's finally time for us to play the darn thing. Supergiant Games' latest launched on PC and Switch in September of last year, and it's gone on to receive countless awards for its compelling rogue-like gameplay and storytelling elements. The studio, thank the gods, has finally announced it's heading to PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 13th August.
Video GamesGamespot

Life Is Strange: True Colors Gameplay Breakdown | Square Enix Presents E3 2021

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the next major installment in the beloved adventure games. In True Colors, you play as Alex Chen, who has the ability to gain insight from people's emotions. In this new trailer, we learn about the game's setting Haven Springs, and the many characters that inhabit it. Life Is Strange: True Colors is expected to release September 10, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.
Video Gamesjoplinbusinessjournal.com

Fallout 76 Steel Reign Upcoming Update confirmed to release in July and hints to the players to post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh in 2022

Fallout 76 Steel Reign release date set for July, this will be the eighth major update coming to Bethesda’s online RPG. They announced its releasing date that is 7 July. Its new trailer for the update of the game is now available. If you have read the roadmap of Fallout 76 2021, which was revealed a few months back. You can know the upcoming updates of Fallout 76. As given in the roadmap of Fallout 76 2021, Spring will see the Locked and Loaded update which brings along S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. This update can allow players to save the customized preferred location of their SPECIAL POINT. But players can activate it only in one location at a particular time.
Technologyloadingxp.com

E3 2021: Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Announced

Today Square Enix announced Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin during their E3 showcase. A new spin-off of their classic franchise, the game is being developed in collaboration with Team Ninja, the developer behind the punishing action games Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. Just going by the trailer, Stranger of Paradise...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Gets A Long Awaited Sequel – Daemonhunters

Do you remember Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate? Games Workshop does, and now they’re putting out a sequel next year, Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters. Back in the halcyon days of 1998, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate pit the Ultramarines against the traitor marines of the Word Bearers in an epic, turn based conflict that built tension and was packed with tactical scenarios. It’s a much beloved game that blended the tactical play of X-COM UFO Defense, released four years prior, with the grim darkness of the distant future and an experience system that grew out of the Soldiers at War engine.
Video Gameswhatsthebest.co.uk

Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase officially announce Back 4 Blood

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this page, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us. The E3 2021 conference just keeps on giving, and the latest news is the revealing of...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Why Xenoblade Chronicles X Should Get A Sequel Or Port ASAP

Nintendo is no stranger to porting Wii U titles to its more successful er…successor, the Nintendo Switch. Many remarkable games in the Wii U library have received a remaster or some manner of port on the Switch. However, one game in particular that we have yet to see brought to...
Video Gamessuperphillipcentral.com

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (NSW) Cinematic World Premiere and Gameplay Sneak Peak Trailers

What a wonderful surprise! Well, technically, Nintendo revealed this themselves the morning before, and a leaker revealed the game name a day prior, as well, but still, it was a pleasure to see the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle appear at Ubisoft's E3 showcase. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope didn't just premier with a cinematic trailer. No, no! We got to see some gorgeous gameplay footage as well. Intriguingly enough, the grid-based gameplay of the original's tactical battles seems to be gone this time around, opening up the possibilities of strategy even further! Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will strategize exclusively on the Nintendo Switch sometime next year.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Chernobyl Heart Game trailer and have a look

The action, survival and horror game from GSC Game World is one of the big surprises of E3 2021, in the Russian-speaking trailer we can admire the gameplay. STALKER 2 is without a doubt one of the most awaited games of recent times: those who have played with the original game know very well that in terms of story, location and experience, it offers an experience that few other games can provide. The development was hard to follow and the visuals were pouring in slowly, but there’s finally a gameplay trailer and release date as well.