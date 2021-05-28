It Looks Like Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Is Getting A Sequel

Fallout 76 Steel Reign release date set for July, this will be the eighth major update coming to Bethesda’s online RPG. They announced its releasing date that is 7 July. Its new trailer for the update of the game is now available. If you have read the roadmap of Fallout 76 2021, which was revealed a few months back. You can know the upcoming updates of Fallout 76. As given in the roadmap of Fallout 76 2021, Spring will see the Locked and Loaded update which brings along S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. This update can allow players to save the customized preferred location of their SPECIAL POINT. But players can activate it only in one location at a particular time.