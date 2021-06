Uxbridge coach Jeff LaCure has been coaching high school softball a long time, but he’s never had a team quite like these Spartans. LaCure, who is in his third year at Uxbridge, has spent 25 years coaching at various schools throughout the state, including Wellesley, Millbury, and Ludlow, and none of those teams possessed the type of raw power at the plate as his 2021 Spartans.