Alaska 529 purchases PFDs to keep Alaska youth safe
Alaska 529 and the Alaska Boating Safety Program partnered for an initiative to keep Alaska youth safe by lowering the high rate of childhood drowning deaths in the state. As part of the Use Your PFD Wisely initiative, Alaska 529 (a college savings plan program) purchased more than 6,200 new personal flotation devices (PFDs). These life jackets will be distributed to the nearly 700 Kids Don’t Float loaner stations statewide throughout the summer; some as early as within the next month. The new life jackets will display the message “use your PFD wisely” along with Alaska 529’s logo, as will the refreshed loaner board signs.www.newsminer.com