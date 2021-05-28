Cancel
Alaska State

Alaska 529 purchases PFDs to keep Alaska youth safe

By Maisie Thomas, mthomas@newsminer.com
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 18 days ago

Alaska 529 and the Alaska Boating Safety Program partnered for an initiative to keep Alaska youth safe by lowering the high rate of childhood drowning deaths in the state. As part of the Use Your PFD Wisely initiative, Alaska 529 (a college savings plan program) purchased more than 6,200 new personal flotation devices (PFDs). These life jackets will be distributed to the nearly 700 Kids Don't Float loaner stations statewide throughout the summer; some as early as within the next month. The new life jackets will display the message "use your PFD wisely" along with Alaska 529's logo, as will the refreshed loaner board signs.

Alaska State

Interest in Alaska's Geothermal Resources Is Heating Up

There's an infinite supply of clean energy hidden in Alaska—and it's right under our feet. By now, most of the state's residents have probably heard that their home is one of the most geothermally active regions in the world, with the Ring of Fire and countless hot springs decorating the landscape. And while tapping into geothermal heat is by no means a new concept, the resource does have certain advantages over other renewables like wind and solar, particularly as they relate to issues of availability.
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Promotes Alaska as Part of Tourism Marketing Campaign

May 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Promoting Alaska and Alaska's tourism, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today kicked off a $5 million dollar Alaska Tourism Marketing Campaign with targeted advertisements on national television programs, radio, and digital platforms throughout the spring and summer to encourage Americans to visit Alaska as a COVID-safe destination.
kmxt.org

Rental car shortage forcing some to reconsider Alaska trips

May 17, 2021 by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media. Alaska is expecting to see a lot of travelers this summer — especially compared to last year. As COVID-19 restrictions still bar large cruise ships from Alaska waters, most visitors are expected to come by plane — which means many are looking for rental cars. The demand is creating a shortage, sending prices skyrocketing and forcing some travelers to cancel trips altogether.
alaskapublic.org

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, while just over half had received at least one dose, according to state data. The rates were above the national average, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Peninsula Clarion reported...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Kenai, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say nearly half of...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska's lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska's infrastructure benefits from university research

Alaskans are tough people, and it turns out we're tough on our infrastructure, too. The 2017 report card for American infrastructure made several recommendations for improvement ranging from replacing aging structures with innovative, resilient solutions to prioritizing regular maintenance. Every Alaskan uses our transportation infrastructure to take their kids to...
kinyradio.com

Arbor day in Alaska

Since 1872 Arbor Day has been the day in the year to plant trees, educate children and adults about the importance of trees, and recognize the important role trees play. In Alaska, Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Monday of May. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed a proclamation inviting...
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Bakersfield Channel

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government's "sacred obligation to America's veterans," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. "Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Top names for babies in Alaska in 2020 released by Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration has published its list of most-popular names for babies in every state for 2020. For boys in Alaska, parents are going with Oliver, Liam, Elijah, and Theodore. William comes in at Number 5, with 35 Williams crawling around on living room floors this year. The name Aaron, once quite popular in Alaska, is now down at Number 94 on the list. There are no Waynes, Peters, or Josephs on the Top 100 list for Alaska baby boys.