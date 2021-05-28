MY AMISH HOME: Unwelcome starlings and flies are back

Katie doesn’t have any experience with this topic—that’s why she’s opening up to all of you in hopes of learning more!. I wrote a few weeks ago about finding home. I recently moved back to the South, 3 hours from where I grew up, and realized that I had been missing this comfortability and familiarity. There are several other aspects of our new residing location that I had been missing. However, this week I realized an even deeper meaning of "home." One that doesn't include walls, a door, and windows. One that doesn't include a certain lifestyle or scenery. I realized that my childhood taught me 'home' is actually anywhere you want it to be. You just have to let it reveal itself. I have never been scared of going to new places or even living in new places because I am certain that I will always find home.