MY AMISH HOME: Unwelcome starlings and flies are back
“For ever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven. Thy faithfulness is unto all generations: thou hath established the earth, and it abideth. They continue this day according to thine ordinances: for all are thy servants. Unless thy law had been my delights, I should then have perished in mine affliction. I will never forget thy precepts: for with them thou hast quickened me. I am thine, save me; for I have sought thy precepts.” – Psalm 119: 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94.jg-tc.com