Explore cybersecurity and ethical hacking with 18 top-rated courses

bleepingcomputer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much personal information stored in the cloud, any data breach can be very serious. In order to find potential weaknesses before they can be exploited, many companies turn to ethical hackers. These cybersecurity experts copy the techniques used by cybercriminals to simulate attacks. It’s an exciting and well-paid...

www.bleepingcomputer.com
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to Master Ethical Hacking if You Know Nothing About Computer Science | #computerhacking | #hacking

It’s time to ditch the fluff and the jazz. Let’s keep it real. What you need to become an ethical hacker has always been within your reach: hard work and consistency. Ethical hacking is a technical domain and if you are someone who hasn’t studied computer science in high school and college, then you might be finding it a tad bit difficult to maneuver your way around your ethical hacking course. However, whether you have credentials boasting about a computer science graduation or a mass media degree, it doesn’t make much of a difference when you start to learn how computers work. Anyone can indeed learn the language of computers with the right amount of curiosity and the correct measure of hard work. Surely, you would have a long way to go as compared to your IT-background batchmates, but it is not impossible to wrap your head around 1s and 0s if you have a decent brain.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Benefits of Working With an Ethical Hacker | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

With cybersecurity attacks on the rise, companies must explore new ways to stay one step ahead of threat actors. IDG Research Services found that 78% of IT leaders are not confident in their companies’ security postures, which lead 91% of organizations to increase cybersecurity funding for 2021. As part of this increased focus, many companies are turning to ethical hacker groups to help prevent future attacks. In addition, more open-source developer tools are now on the market. This has made it easier for companies to work with ethical hackers, more so with bug bounty programs.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

In Our View: Improving cybersecurity vitally important to U.S. | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

Cybersecurity goes beyond protecting your identity or ensuring safe elections. As recent weeks have demonstrated, internet security is just as important to the nation’s infrastructure as roads, bridges and airports. In May, Christopher Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, warned a congressional hearing that the world...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft: How ‘zero trust’ can protect against sophisticated hacking attacks | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The variety of techniques used by the SolarWinds hackers was sophisticated yet in many ways also ordinary and preventable, according to Microsoft. To prevent future attacks of similar levels of sophistication, Microsoft is recommending organizations adopt a “zero trust mentality”, which disavows the assumption that everything inside an IT network is safe. That is, organizations should assume breach and explicitly verify the security of user accounts, endpoint devices, the network and other resources.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Biden Cybersecurity Order’s Biggest Impact: Software Supply Chain | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The driving force behind the Biden administration’s executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity was the recent SolarWinds breach. The breach allowed the Russian intelligence service to get into the systems of at least nine federal agencies and numerous prominent private-sector companies via a software supply-chain hack that exploited SolarWinds software updates.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Your Security Awareness Training Isn’t Working | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Humans are the biggest risk to an organization’s cybersecurity posture, and it might be a bigger risk than many realize. According to research from Elevate Security, human behavior had a direct role in 88% of total losses in the largest cybersecurity incidents over the past five years and about two-thirds of major data breaches are the result of humans. To eliminate – or at least decrease – the human risk element, organizations have relied on security awareness training.
Jobsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Vulnerability Management Engineer – IT-Online | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Role Purpose: As a Cyber Security Engineer within the Cyber Prevent team you will be tasked to ensure that the vulnerability management objectives are met, and that the vulnerability scanning platform is working efficiently as part of the overall vulnerability management process. Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to.
Industrynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Colonial hack exposed government’s light-touch oversight of pipeline cybersecurity | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

Storage tanks at a Colonial Pipeline Inc. facility in Avenel, N.J., on May 12, 2021. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg) Three times over the last year, Colonial Pipeline and the Transportation Security Administration discussed scheduling a voluntary, in-depth cybersecurity review — an assessment the federal agency began doing in late 2018 to strengthen the digital defenses of oil and natural gas pipeline companies, according to a company official and an industry official familiar with the matter.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Get started in ethical hacking with this 98-hour training bundle

In The Art of War, military strategist Sun Tzu wrote: “To know your enemy, you must become your enemy.”. Over 2,500 years later, the same proverb can be applied to the digital world. To prevent devastating attacks, cybersecurity experts must study the techniques used by malicious hackers. The Ultimate 2021...
Congress & Courtsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Senators call for $500B boost in cybersecurity funding after MTA hack | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the April breach of several Metropolitan Transportation Authority computer networks, which was revealed last week, demonstrates the need for more cybersecurity funding. (D. Reed/New York Daily News/TNS) New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Sunday a big push for...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft launches cybersecurity council – Malaya Business Insight | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The first Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber Security Executive Council. Cybercrime is globally disruptive and economically damaging, causing trillions of dollars in financial losses and operational impacts to individual and business victims. It threatens national security and diminishes trust in the digital economy and the Internet. Additionally, APAC continues to experience a higher-than-average encounter rate for malware and ransomware attacks – 1.6 and 1.7 times higher respectively than the rest of the world.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Deloitte acquires cloud security orchestration provider CloudQuest | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Tax and auditing giant Deloitte announced Monday that it’s acquiring cloud security posture management (CSPM) provider CloudQuest to expand its portfolio of cloud security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal marks Deloitte’s second security-related acquisition this year as the company...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Open Source Attacks on the Rise: Top 8 Malicious Packages Found in npm | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

I get asked often what Sonatype’s automated malware detection system, Release Integrity, has found so far. Great question!. Back in 2019, Sonatype announced the release of its new technology with early warning capabilities to find malicious releases of open source components, known as “counterfeit components.” Release Integrity is part of next-gen Sonatype Nexus Intelligence, detecting and blocking their use within modern software factories. We knew then that the future of open source security was changing – and the past year shows just how right we were.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Hacker lexicon: What is a supply chain attack? | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Cybersecurity truisms have long been described in simple terms of trust: Beware email attachments from unfamiliar sources and don’t hand over credentials to a fraudulent website. But increasingly, sophisticated hackers are undermining that basic sense of trust and raising a paranoia-inducing question: what if the legitimate hardware and software that makes up your network has been compromised at the source?