Explore cybersecurity and ethical hacking with 18 top-rated courses

It’s time to ditch the fluff and the jazz. Let’s keep it real. What you need to become an ethical hacker has always been within your reach: hard work and consistency. Ethical hacking is a technical domain and if you are someone who hasn’t studied computer science in high school and college, then you might be finding it a tad bit difficult to maneuver your way around your ethical hacking course. However, whether you have credentials boasting about a computer science graduation or a mass media degree, it doesn’t make much of a difference when you start to learn how computers work. Anyone can indeed learn the language of computers with the right amount of curiosity and the correct measure of hard work. Surely, you would have a long way to go as compared to your IT-background batchmates, but it is not impossible to wrap your head around 1s and 0s if you have a decent brain.