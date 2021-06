The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Luis Oviedo on the 10-day injured list, and have recalled right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill. Oviedo goes on the IL with a left quad strain, retroactive June 7th. He’s a Rule 5 player, which means he needs to remain on the MLB roster or IL all season. This will help the Pirates keep him around, likely with a rehab assignment that will open up an active roster spot in the majors. Oviedo could miss the remainder of the season, and the Pirates could keep him in the system without the Rule 5 requirements next year, as long as he’s on the active roster for the final 20 days of the season. You need 60 non-September days on the active roster and 90 days total, so he’s already surpassed that first part by ten days.